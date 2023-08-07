Here are five observations after Monday's training camp practice.
Bengals Training Camp Observations - Aug. 7
Aug 07, 2023 at 07:23 PM
Offensive line coach Frank Pollack says Jonah Williams and Jackson Carman are still battling for the right tackle spot and there is no timetable to name a starter as the coaches set the lineup for Friday's preseason opener (7 p.m.-Local 12, NFL Network) against the Packers at Paycor Stadium. Before that is Wednesday's workout with Green Bay on the Kettering Health Practice Fields.