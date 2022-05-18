Bengals Sign Dax Hill

Hill (6-0, 191), out of University of Michigan, played in 33 career games with 23 starts for the Wolverines, accumulating 151 career tackles (including 7.5 TFLs), four interceptions, 20 total passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. He was named an All-Big Ten first teamer in 2021, and twice an Academic All-Big Ten Conference player, in '21 and '20. He also was named All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020, as well as Michigan's Rookie of the Year on defense in '19.