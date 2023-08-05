Bengals Secure Defensive Core With Wilson Extension

Number 55 can be found at the center of everything Anarumo calls for. In a literal sense, he calls the plays, relaying every word from Anarumo's radio communication as the designated "green dot" defender. Then when the ball is snapped, he is either aiding a line that has ranked in the top-seven leaguewide in run defense for each of the past two seasons, or dropping into coverage to support a secondary that held opposing passers to an NFL-low 58.9 completion percentage in 2022.

Above all else, Wilson's clutch gene has helped cement his name in Bengals lore. It was Wilson who flipped the fortunes of the 2021 Divisional Playoff at Tennessee, when he picked off Ryan Tannehill in the game's final minute to give the ball back to the offense for a walk-off field goal drive. In this past January's Wild Card against Baltimore, the Hubbard-Yard Dash would have instead been a go-ahead Ravens touchdown had it not been for Wilson meeting Tyler Huntley at the summit of the goal line pileup to knock the ball free.