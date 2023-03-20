Bengals Re-Sign Max Scharping

Mar 20, 2023 at 10:50 AM
The Bengals today re-signed unrestricted free agent G Max Scharping to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

Scharping, a fifth-year player out of Northern Illinois University, originally was a second-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2019. He spent his first three seasons (2019-21) with Houston before being acquired by Cincinnati on waivers prior to the '22 season. Scharping played in 14 regular-season games for the Bengals, then started each of the team's three postseason contests at RG.

Photos: Max Scharping | Best of 2022 Season

A collection of G Max Scharping's highlights, celebrations, and more from the 2022 season.

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Max Scharping (74) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Matt Patterson via AP)
1 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Max Scharping (74) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Matt Patterson via AP)

Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) smiles for the camera as he holds his wife's hand following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Cincinnati. The Bengals beat the Falcons 35-17. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
2 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) smiles for the camera as he holds his wife's hand following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Cincinnati. The Bengals beat the Falcons 35-17. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2022
Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) takes the field during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-16. (Aaron Doster via AP)
3 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) takes the field during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-16. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2023/Aaron Doster
Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) blocks during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Ravens 27-16. (Joe Robbins via AP)
4 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) blocks during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Ravens 27-16. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) blocks during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Ravens 27-16. (Joe Robbins via AP)
5 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) blocks during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Ravens 27-16. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) takes the field during player introductions prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 24-17. (Aaron Doster via AP)
6 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) takes the field during player introductions prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 24-17. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2023/Aaron Doster
Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) takes the field during player introductions prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 24-17. (Aaron Doster via AP)
7 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) takes the field during player introductions prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 24-17. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2023/Aaron Doster
The Cincinnati Bengals offense celebrates after Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL wild-card football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Ravens 24-17. (Kara Durrette via AP)
8 / 15

The Cincinnati Bengals offense celebrates after Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL wild-card football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Ravens 24-17. (Kara Durrette via AP)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) runs onto the field during introductions against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals defeated the Bills, 27-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)
9 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) runs onto the field during introductions against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals defeated the Bills, 27-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) gets set against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals defeated the Bills, 27-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)
10 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) gets set against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals defeated the Bills, 27-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) motions against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals defeated the Bills, 27-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)
11 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) motions against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals defeated the Bills, 27-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) gets set against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals defeated the Bills, 27-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)
12 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) gets set against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals defeated the Bills, 27-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) points while standing at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football along with offensive tackle Cordell Volson (67) and guard Max Scharping (74) during an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals defeated the Bills 27-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
13 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) points while standing at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football along with offensive tackle Cordell Volson (67) and guard Max Scharping (74) during an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals defeated the Bills 27-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm/2023 Scott Boehm
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals defeated the Bills 27-10. (Joe Robbins via AP)
14 / 15

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals defeated the Bills 27-10. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) celebrates with his child against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals defeated the Bills, 27-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)
15 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) celebrates with his child against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals defeated the Bills, 27-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
