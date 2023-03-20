Bengals Re-Sign Max Scharping

The Bengals today re-signed unrestricted free agent G Max Scharping to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.
Scharping, a fifth-year player out of Northern Illinois University, originally was a second-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2019. He spent his first three seasons (2019-21) with Houston before being acquired by Cincinnati on waivers prior to the '22 season. Scharping played in 14 regular-season games for the Bengals, then started each of the team's three postseason contests at RG.
A collection of G Max Scharping's highlights, celebrations, and more from the 2022 season.
