Bengals Roster Moves: Kareem, Taylor-Britt Designated to Return

Oct 05, 2022 at 10:10 AM

The Bengals today cleared DE Khalid Kareem and CB Cam Taylor-Britt to return to practice by designating them for return from the Reserve/Injured list.

Kareem has been on the Reserve/Injured list since Sept. 1 with a hamstring injury, while Taylor-Britt has been on the list since Sept. 2 with an abdomen injury. Today starts a 21-day period during which both players may practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster. Both are eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.

