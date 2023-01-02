Bengals Roster Moves: George Allen Signed, QB Elevated

The Bengals today signed CB Allan George off the team's practice squad and elevated QB Jake Browning from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight's game against Buffalo.
George, a rookie out of Vanderbilt University, originally signed with the Bengals as a college free agent during the 2022 offseason. He has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster three times this season (Week 9, Week 15 and Week 16), and has recorded two solo tackles.
Browning is classified as a standard elevation. As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for the game, he automatically will revert to the practice squad on Tuesday.