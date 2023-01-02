Bengals Roster Moves: George Allen Signed, QB Elevated

Jan 02, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Transaction Update 2022

The Bengals today signed CB Allan George off the team's practice squad and elevated QB Jake Browning from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight's game against Buffalo.

George, a rookie out of Vanderbilt University, originally signed with the Bengals as a college free agent during the 2022 offseason. He has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster three times this season (Week 9, Week 15 and Week 16), and has recorded two solo tackles.

Browning is classified as a standard elevation. As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for the game, he automatically will revert to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Related Content

news

Bengals Roster Move: Collins To Reserve/Injured

news

Bengals Roster Move: George Elevated for Week 16

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Allan George Elevated for Tampa Bay

news

Bengals Roster Move: P Kevin Huber Signed to the Practice Squad

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Drue Chrisman Signed to Active Roster, TE Added to Practice Squad, Shelvin Released

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Huber Waived, B. Wilson Practice Period Expired

news

Bengals Roster Move: Chrisman Elevated for Week 13

news

Bengals Roster Moves: New Additions to Practice Squad

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Chrisman, Lassiter II Elevated for Week 12

news

Bengals Roster Move: Prince Signed to Practice Squad

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Trenton Irwin Signed To Active Roster, Prince Waived

Advertising