Bengals Roster Moves: Drue Chrisman Signed to Active Roster, TE Added to Practice Squad, Shelvin Released

The Bengals today made the following roster moves:
- Signed P Drue Chrisman off the team's practice squad. Chrisman, a first-year player out of Ohio State University, originally joined the Bengals as a college free agent signee in 2021. He has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for each of the past three games. Chrisman has nine punts for 461 yards (51.2 gross average), with five punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Signed TE Tanner Hudson to the practice squad. Hudson (6-5, 239), a third-year player out of Southern Arkansas University, originally was a college free agent signee of Tampa Bay in 2018. He has played in 33 career NFL games — 20 with Tampa Bay from 2019-20, two with San Francisco in '21 and 11 with the N.Y. Giants earlier this season. He has 15 career catches for 199 yards (13.3 average). Hudson was waived by the Giants on Dec. 5.
- Released DT Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad. Shelvin, a second-year player out of Louisiana State University, originally was a fourth-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2021.