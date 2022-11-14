Bengals Roster Moves: Reader Designated To Return, B. Wilson Resumes Practice

The Bengals today cleared DT DJ Reader to return to practice by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list. In addition, the team cleared S Brandon Wilson (Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list) to resume practicing.
Reader, a seventh-year veteran, has been on the Reserve/Injured list since Sept. 29 with a knee injury. Wilson, a sixth-year player, was placed on the Reserve/PUP list on Aug. 23 with a knee injury.
Today starts a 21-day period during which both players may practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster. Both are eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.