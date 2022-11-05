Bengals Roster Moves: Awuzie to Reserve/Injured, Practice Squad Elevation and DT Signed to Active Roster

The Bengals today made the following roster moves:
Signed DT Domenique Davis off the practice squad to the active roster. Davis, a first-year player out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent in July.
Elevated CB Allan George and WR Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Carolina. Both players are classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, they automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.
Placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on the Reserve/Injured list. Awuzie, a sixth-year veteran, suffered a right knee injury in Monday's game at Cleveland.