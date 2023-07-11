Bengals Ring of Honor Game Set for Monday Night Football

Jul 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Graphic stating that the Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor induction ceremony will take place during week 3 at the Rams-Bengals home game at Paycor Stadium.
The Bengals will induct the 2023 Ring of Honor class during a primetime Monday Night Football game on Sept. 25 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals Ring of Honor recognizes former players, coaches and individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise's history and tradition.

Voting for the Ring of Honor took place from May 22 – June 11. The ballot featured 13 nominees. The two former players who received the most votes will be announced next week.

WEEK 3 · Mon 09/25 · 8:15 PM EDT

Rams

Los Angeles Rams

Paycor Stadium
Ring of Honor

The official source of Bengals Ring of Honor nominees, inductees, and more.

