Bengals Ring of Honor Voting Starts Today

Bengals Season Ticket Members and Suite Holders will select two former players to be inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor this year. Voting starts today and continues through June 10 in the Official Bengals App.

The Bengals Ring of Honor recognizes former players, coaches and individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise's history and tradition. The 2022 ballot features 15 former players who were on the inaugural ballot last year.

2022 BENGALS RING OF HONOR NOMINEES

Willie Anderson

Jim Breech

James Brooks

Cris Collinsworth

Isaac Curtis

Corey Dillon

Boomer Esiason

David Fulcher

Chad Johnson

Tim Krumrie

Dave Lapham

Max Montoya

Lemar Parrish

Bob Trumpy

Reggie Williams

The two inductees who receive the most votes will join Ken Anderson, Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor. The voting process to induct new honorees remains the same and factors in ticket membership tenure with the Bengals. The induction ceremony will take place during a home game, which will be announced later this summer.