Scouting Report Week 7: Bengals Return From Bye Against Baltimore Ravens

Fresh off a Week 6 bye, the Cincinnati Bengals head to Baltimore for an AFC North battle with the Ravens. Baltimore is coming off a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 and sits at 4-2 on the year.
Previewing the Ravens Offense
The Ravens offense ranks seventh in the NFL with 26 points per game and eighth with 367.7 yards per game under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.
Franchise QB Lamar Jackson has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, and backup Tyler Huntley has led the Ravens to a 1-1 record in Jackson's absence. First-year Head Coach Jesse Minter said Monday he is unsure if Jackson returns to practice or plays this week against the Bengals.
"I'd still put it in kind of the day-to-day thing," Minter said. "We'll know a lot more on Wednesday, I would say."
When he has been on the field, Jackson has completed 70.8% of his passes (68-of-96) for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Meanwhile, Huntley has also completed 70.8% of his passes (51-of-72) for 429 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
The offense has been less vertical in two games with Huntley: Jackson leads all quarterbacks with at least 25 attempts in average yards per attempt (10.1) this season, while Huntley ranks 35th among 43 QBs (6.0), per NFL NextGenStats.
RB Derrick Henry continues to defy Father Time as he leads the NFL in carries (130), is tied for first in rushing touchdowns (seven) and is fourth in rushing yards (534) in his age-32 season. He also forced 29 missed tackles, the sixth most in the league.
WR Zay Flowers again leads the Baltimore receiving room. Despite missing Week 2, Flowers ranks ninth in the NFL with 471 receiving yards. Among 218 pass catchers to run at least 50 routes this season, Flowers ranks first in yards per route run (3.8). In two matchups with the Bengals last year, CB DJ Turner II matched up with Flowers 21 times, allowing one catch for 14 yards on four targets, per NGS.
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Previewing the Ravens Defense
Baltimore is allowing 22 points per game defensively, the 15th fewest in the NFL, and giving up 310.8 yards per game, the 12th fewest.
Former Bengal Trey Hendrickson highlights the Baltimore defense, ranking in the top 12 in QB pressures with 25 so far this season. Hendrickson returned from injury in last week's loss to the Browns to record eight pressures and a sack. His 22.7% pressure percentage ranks third among edge rushers with at least 25 pass rush snaps per NGS.
The Ravens have allowed 210.3 passing yards per game this season, ranking 13th. Baltimore has run dime defense at the second-highest rate in the NFL so far this season, having six DBs on the field for 32.4% of its plays, per NGS. S Kyle Hamilton has shown off his versatility so far this season, lining up in the slot for 33% of his snaps, at linebacker 33% of his snaps and at safety for 20% of his snaps.
Hamilton has been a force in run defense, leading all defensive backs in run stuffs (tackles for a loss or no gain) with seven. Overall on the ground, Baltimore has allowed the 10th-fewest yards per carry (3.8) and have allowed a 38% success rate on runs, the seventh-lowest percentage per NGS.
View the best photos from Bengals-Ravens matchups of years past