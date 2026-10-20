Scouting Report Week 7: Bengals Return From Bye Against Baltimore Ravens

Previewing the Ravens Offense

The Ravens offense ranks seventh in the NFL with 26 points per game and eighth with 367.7 yards per game under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

Franchise QB Lamar Jackson has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, and backup Tyler Huntley has led the Ravens to a 1-1 record in Jackson's absence. First-year Head Coach Jesse Minter said Monday he is unsure if Jackson returns to practice or plays this week against the Bengals.

"I'd still put it in kind of the day-to-day thing," Minter said. "We'll know a lot more on Wednesday, I would say."

When he has been on the field, Jackson has completed 70.8% of his passes (68-of-96) for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Meanwhile, Huntley has also completed 70.8% of his passes (51-of-72) for 429 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The offense has been less vertical in two games with Huntley: Jackson leads all quarterbacks with at least 25 attempts in average yards per attempt (10.1) this season, while Huntley ranks 35th among 43 QBs (6.0), per NFL NextGenStats.

RB Derrick Henry continues to defy Father Time as he leads the NFL in carries (130), is tied for first in rushing touchdowns (seven) and is fourth in rushing yards (534) in his age-32 season. He also forced 29 missed tackles, the sixth most in the league.