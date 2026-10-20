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Scouting Report Week 7: Bengals Return From Bye Against Baltimore Ravens

Oct 20, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Fresh off a Week 6 bye, the Cincinnati Bengals head to Baltimore for an AFC North battle with the Ravens. Baltimore is coming off a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 and sits at 4-2 on the year.

Previewing the Ravens Offense

The Ravens offense ranks seventh in the NFL with 26 points per game and eighth with 367.7 yards per game under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

Franchise QB Lamar Jackson has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, and backup Tyler Huntley has led the Ravens to a 1-1 record in Jackson's absence. First-year Head Coach Jesse Minter said Monday he is unsure if Jackson returns to practice or plays this week against the Bengals.

"I'd still put it in kind of the day-to-day thing," Minter said. "We'll know a lot more on Wednesday, I would say."

When he has been on the field, Jackson has completed 70.8% of his passes (68-of-96) for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Meanwhile, Huntley has also completed 70.8% of his passes (51-of-72) for 429 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The offense has been less vertical in two games with Huntley: Jackson leads all quarterbacks with at least 25 attempts in average yards per attempt (10.1) this season, while Huntley ranks 35th among 43 QBs (6.0), per NFL NextGenStats.

RB Derrick Henry continues to defy Father Time as he leads the NFL in carries (130), is tied for first in rushing touchdowns (seven) and is fourth in rushing yards (534) in his age-32 season. He also forced 29 missed tackles, the sixth most in the league.

WR Zay Flowers again leads the Baltimore receiving room. Despite missing Week 2, Flowers ranks ninth in the NFL with 471 receiving yards. Among 218 pass catchers to run at least 50 routes this season, Flowers ranks first in yards per route run (3.8). In two matchups with the Bengals last year, CB DJ Turner II matched up with Flowers 21 times, allowing one catch for 14 yards on four targets, per NGS.

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Previewing the Ravens Defense

Baltimore is allowing 22 points per game defensively, the 15th fewest in the NFL, and giving up 310.8 yards per game, the 12th fewest.

Former Bengal Trey Hendrickson highlights the Baltimore defense, ranking in the top 12 in QB pressures with 25 so far this season. Hendrickson returned from injury in last week's loss to the Browns to record eight pressures and a sack. His 22.7% pressure percentage ranks third among edge rushers with at least 25 pass rush snaps per NGS.

The Ravens have allowed 210.3 passing yards per game this season, ranking 13th. Baltimore has run dime defense at the second-highest rate in the NFL so far this season, having six DBs on the field for 32.4% of its plays, per NGS. S Kyle Hamilton has shown off his versatility so far this season, lining up in the slot for 33% of his snaps, at linebacker 33% of his snaps and at safety for 20% of his snaps.

Hamilton has been a force in run defense, leading all defensive backs in run stuffs (tackles for a loss or no gain) with seven. Overall on the ground, Baltimore has allowed the 10th-fewest yards per carry (3.8) and have allowed a 38% success rate on runs, the seventh-lowest percentage per NGS.

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Best of Bengals-Ravens | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Ravens matchups of years past

DE Sam Hubbard runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.
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DE Sam Hubbard runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.

Ben Solomon
FILE - In this Dec 31, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) reacts as he scores the winning touchdown as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (24) lies on the ground during the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
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FILE - In this Dec 31, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) reacts as he scores the winning touchdown as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (24) lies on the ground during the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Nick Wass
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates completing the catch during the third quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates completing the catch during the third quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.

Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
The Bengals defense celebrates a fumble recovery during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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The Bengals defense celebrates a fumble recovery during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) leaps over Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark, below, during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) leaps over Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark, below, during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures after rushing for a first down during a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures after rushing for a first down during a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft (81) pulls in a touchdown pass under pressure from Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Kamalei Correa (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft (81) pulls in a touchdown pass under pressure from Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Kamalei Correa (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Reggie Kelly, left, dives trying to pick up some extra yardage as he is chased down by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Bart Scott, right, during the first half of their football game in Baltimore Sunday, Nov. 5, 2006..(AP Photo/Chris Gardner)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Reggie Kelly, left, dives trying to pick up some extra yardage as he is chased down by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Bart Scott, right, during the first half of their football game in Baltimore Sunday, Nov. 5, 2006..(AP Photo/Chris Gardner)

CHRIS GARDNER/2006 AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches the ball for a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) in the second half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches the ball for a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) in the second half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) catches a touchdown pass against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (39) during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) catches a touchdown pass against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (39) during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) hurdles over Baltimore Raven Daryl Worley (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
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Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) hurdles over Baltimore Raven Daryl Worley (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd (83) does a flip in front of Baltimore Ravens' Daryl Worley following a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd (83) does a flip in front of Baltimore Ravens' Daryl Worley following a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

AP Images
QB Joe Burrow escapes pressure and looks to throw against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium.
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QB Joe Burrow escapes pressure and looks to throw against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
Baltimore Ravens running back Jamal Lewis, right, is stopped by Cincinnati Bengals safety Dexter Jackson (28) in an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2006, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 13-7, shutting out the Ravens until the final minutes of the game. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Baltimore Ravens running back Jamal Lewis, right, is stopped by Cincinnati Bengals safety Dexter Jackson (28) in an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2006, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 13-7, shutting out the Ravens until the final minutes of the game. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2006 AP
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left, gets tangled with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross as Ross makes a touchdown catch in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
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Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left, gets tangled with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross as Ross makes a touchdown catch in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz
QB Joe Burrow during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Cody Core (16) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kyle Arrington (24) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Cody Core (16) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kyle Arrington (24) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/AP
AP091011026084
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Gail Burton
QB Joe Burrow celebrates a play during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow celebrates a play during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) tries to stay inbounds as Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) tries to stay inbounds as Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) covers Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
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Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) covers Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl
WR Tee Higgins makes a catch against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 17, 2023.
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WR Tee Higgins makes a catch against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.
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DE Sam Hubbard runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.

Ben Solomon
Bengals WR Tee Higgins celebrates his second touchdown of the game during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.
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Bengals WR Tee Higgins celebrates his second touchdown of the game during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
Bengals TE Erick All Jr. hurdles a defender during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.
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Bengals TE Erick All Jr. hurdles a defender during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a long touchdown during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.
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Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a long touchdown during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
TE Tanner Hudson hurdles a defender during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.
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TE Tanner Hudson hurdles a defender during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Peter Joneleit
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a 70-yard touchdown during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a 70-yard touchdown during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
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