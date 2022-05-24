New Kickoff Time For Bengals-Rams Preseason Game

The Bengals are adding another nationally televised game to the schedule. NFL Network will air the Bengals' third preseason game against the L.A. Rams on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Paul Brown Stadium. Kickoff is now scheduled for 6 p.m., an hour earlier than previously announced.
Single game tickets are on sale now for all 10 Bengals home games. Fans interested in purchasing tickets should call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383 or visit bengals.com/tickets.
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|Time
|TV Network
|August 12
|Friday
|Arizona
|7:30 p.m.
|Bengals Preseason TV Network
|August 21
|Sunday
|at New York Giants
|7:00 p.m.
|Bengals Preseason TV Network
|August 27
|Saturday
|L.A. Rams
|6:00 p.m.
|Bengals Preseason TV Network/NFL Network