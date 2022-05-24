New Kickoff Time For Bengals-Rams Preseason Game

May 24, 2022 at 09:00 AM
ScheduleRelease_1920x1080

The Bengals are adding another nationally televised game to the schedule. NFL Network will air the Bengals' third preseason game against the L.A. Rams on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Paul Brown Stadium. Kickoff is now scheduled for 6 p.m., an hour earlier than previously announced.

Single game tickets are on sale now for all 10 Bengals home games. Fans interested in purchasing tickets should call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383 or visit bengals.com/tickets.

DateDayOpponentTimeTV Network
August 12FridayArizona7:30 p.m.Bengals Preseason TV Network
August 21Sundayat New York Giants7:00 p.m.Bengals Preseason TV Network
August 27SaturdayL.A. Rams6:00 p.m.Bengals Preseason TV Network/NFL Network

