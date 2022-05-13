Bengals 2022 Schedule Features Five Primetime Games

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) combine to make a tackle on defense during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Ravens 41-21. (Joe Robbins via AP)

The AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 regular season schedule features five primetime games — the maximum allowed by the NFL on the initial schedule — along with three more games in the 4:25 p.m. time slot.

Two of the Bengals' primetime games will be at Paul Brown Stadium — a Sept. 29 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins (8:15 p.m. on Prime Video), and a Jan. 2 contest on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills (8:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN). The remaining three primetime games are road matchups against AFC North opponents — Sunday Night Football on Oct. 9 at Baltimore (8:20 p.m. on NBC), Monday Night Football on Halloween at Cleveland (8:15 p.m. on ESPN), and Sunday Night Football on Nov. 20 at Pittsburgh (8:20 p.m. on NBC).

Cincinnati's three 4:25 p.m. matchups are Sept. 18 at Dallas, Dec. 4 vs. Kansas City and Dec. 18 at Tampa Bay. All three are scheduled to air on CBS. The Bengals also play at New England on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. (CBS), in what will be the ninth Christmas Eve game in team history.

The Bengals will kick off the regular season at home against the division-rival Steelers on Sept. 11. It will mark the first time in team history that Cincinnati has opened its regular season against Pittsburgh. The Bengals end the regular season with four of the final six games at Paul Brown Stadium, including the regular season finale against Baltimore.

Preseason opponents have been finalized. Cincinnati will open the preseason at home against Arizona, and then hit the road to take on the N.Y. Giants before returning to Paul Brown Stadium to face the L.A. Rams. Dates and times for the preseason games will be announced soon.

Bengals 2022 Schedule

