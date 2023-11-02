Bengals Partner With Western and Southern

Nov 02, 2023 at 09:21 AM

The Bengals and Western & Southern Financial Group announced a new partnership that connects two premier Cincinnati brands and makes Western & Southern an Official Partner of the Cincinnati Bengals. Western & Southern, a diversified family of financial services companies, is one of five companies from the Greater Cincinnati area on the 2023 Fortune 500 list.

"Our partnership with Western & Southern demonstrates strength, collaboration and passion for the Greater Cincinnati community as we team up with one of the city's leading companies," said Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn. "Western & Southern has great experience in Cincinnati's sports landscape and we look forward to driving value through an enhanced Bengals partnership across all facets of fandom and consumer experience."

Fans will see Western & Southern's brand on new camera-visible signage in Paycor Stadium on gamedays in addition to other touchpoints that comprise this holistic partnership.

 "The Bengals are a big part of what makes Cincinnati the best place to live, work and celebrate life," said David Nevers, vice president of public relations and corporate communications at Western & Southern. "This new partnership is in keeping with our company's support for organizations and initiatives that preserve our city's beloved traditions and celebrate the distinct character of our hometown."

