Bengals Partner with The Killer Brownie Company

The Bengals and The Killer Brownie® Company have announced a new multi-year partnership that makes Killer Brownie® the Official Brownie of the Cincinnati Bengals. Killer Brownie® products will be available at concession stands throughout Paycor Stadium beginning with Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Co-branded Killer Brownie® products will be available in the near future.

"As lifelong Bengals fans, we are thrilled for this partnership with the Brown family and the Bengals," said the Mayne Family, Owners of The Killer Brownie® Company and Dorothy Lane Market. "Our family is passionate about making our fans and friends happy with our indulgent Killer Brownie lineup that's led by our signature Original Killer Brownie – a triple-layer gourmet treat that we craft with a velvety caramel swirled between fudge brownies loaded with pecans. Although we sell our brownies all across North America, our family's businesses are based here locally. We are so honored and proud to see our brands alongside a great team that shares our values. This will be so fun!"

"Finding partners that align with our values and provide great products to our fans is a big driver for us," said Ryan Holmes, Bengals Director of Corporate Partnerships. "The Killer Brownie Company meets both of those criteria, and we are excited for fans throughout the region, especially at Paycor Stadium, to enjoy their extraordinary product."

ABOUT THE KILLER BROWNIE COMPANY