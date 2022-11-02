Bengals Partner with Grippo Potato Chip Company

The Bengals and Cincinnati-based Grippo Potato Chip Company have announced a new multi-year partnership that makes Grippo's Chips the Official Hometown Chip of the Cincinnati Bengals. Grippo's Chips will be available at concession stands throughout Paycor Stadium beginning with Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Co-branded Grippo's products will be available at select local retailers in the near future.

"The Grippo family is ecstatic to partner with a fellow family owned and operated Cincinnati icon," said Teri Baker, President of Grippo Potato Chip Company. "Both organizations have strong roots in the community and share a great love for Cincinnati. We look forward to the combined strength of both enterprises."

"Cincinnati and Bengals fans love their hometown brands," said Ryan Holmes, Bengals Director of Corporate Partnerships. "We are excited to bring the Grippo's brand into the Bengals partnership family and continue to provide our fans with great products in and out of Paycor Stadium."

