Bengals Free-To-Play Games Return for the 2022 Season

Fans can win exciting prizes with free-to-play games returning for the 2022 season. Bengals Picks, presented by Ohio Lottery, and Ultimate Bengals, presented by Betfred Sportsbook, deliver fan engagement experiences in the Bengals App.

Bengals Picks, available in the Bengals App or at bengalspicks.com, has users making predictions on designated real game outcomes. The more questions answered correctly, the more points attained and the higher the likelihood of winning one of the many prizes available.

Ultimate Bengals, available through the Bengals App, offers an innovate spin on fantasy gameplay. Users select their weekly lineups from personal rosters using cards acquired from in-game digital packs. As players and teams score on the field, Ultimate Bengals players climb the fanbase leaderboard.

This season's games will again offer top quality prizes to users, including Bengals game tickets, player signed jerseys, player signed helmets, gift cards and gameday suite experiences.

Jamie Mitchell, Low6 CEO & Co-Founder, commented: "We are delighted with the first season response to Bengals Picks and Ultimate Bengals from Who Dey Nation. To coincide the delivery of two ground-breaking fan engagement products with the on-field successes of the Bengals was simply perfect and we cannot wait to welcome returning players and new fans into the games for the 2022 NFL season."

Ryan Holmes, Director of Corporate Partnerships, said: "Partnering with Low6 has been a win for us across the board. Our fans are benefiting from the platform with opportunities to win prizing and further engage with us digitally. In addition, our partners in Betfred and Ohio Lottery now have access to engage with our fans directly through Ultimate Bengals and Bengals Picks."

Bengals Picks and Ultimate Bengals are now open ahead of the 2022 season, ready for users to register before contests go live for Week 1 of the season. Fans from every state participated in games last year, with user numbers growing rapidly during the inaugural season.

