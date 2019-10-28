Bengals Go Fourth, But Rams Prevail

"I probably wouldn't have called it seeing what personnel grouping they put on the field. But I could just feel Joe's energy that he was going to get a first, and he got it. I think the linemen were feeding off that, so we got it," Taylor said. "Quite frankly, I was hesitant to do it, and I could just feel they believed in it and believed in each other. That's what you want to see from this team. That's when you know we're headed the right direction because they're starting to get confidence in the things that they're doing and they're believing that the other guys are going to help them. We had 11 guys on the same page on a lot of that stuff, and it worked out for us."

Boyd continues to sweat ice cubes on third and fourth downs. His two biggest catches Sunday came on fourth-and-two (for 22 when he swiped a back-shoulder fade from Nickell Roby-Coleman) and fourth-and-13 (for 18 on a vintage play over the middle where Boyd repeated history to confound former Raven Eric Weddle). Tate added a 27-yarder on fourth-and-10 and the Rams' pressure seemingly was swallowed up until late in the game.

"I think, especially early in the game, we had a couple third and shorts were like, hey, we're going to try to take a shot," Dalton said. "Then if we get it, great. If not, we're going to go for it on fourth down. So I think that's being aggressive on offense. This is how we want to play. I think, obviously, on fourth down, when you have to convert, I thought we did a good job of that."

If that's the thing Taylor would like to plagiarize from McVay's playbook, it is that outright, galling aggressiveness. McVay flashed it just at the right time Sunday. Just when the Bengals had tied the game at 10 with 5:18 left in the first half. Mixon was rolling with 53 yards on ten carries and had just tied it catching a one-yard flip from Dalton. And the Rams were looking at first-and-10 from their 35 when quarterback Jared Goff flipped it to wide receiver Cooper Kupp coming in motion to start a double reverse flea flicker to the man who started it.

Kupp. When Goff threw it to Kupp downfield about 20 yards, cornerback B.W. Webb fell down when he went to make the tackle and Kupp was gone for a stunning 65-yard touchdown.

They never looked back. The game had turned for good. The Bengals were suddenly wobbled and they didn't quite recover.

Taylor didn't hesitate. No. He hadn't seen that play in McVay's book the last two years.

"I had seen it, but not from them," Williams said.