Rams Defense Keeps Bengals At Bay

Rams quarterback Jared Goff sifted the middle of the field for 372 yards on 31 passes and just 17 completions with a shocking array of long completions averaging nearly 22 yards. The main beneficiary was wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who racked up the third most receiving yards against the Bengals with 165 of his 220 yards coming in the first half.

On the Rams' first series of the second half, L.A. gave the Bengals a brutal reminder what has happened to them this season on defense. Trailing, 17-10, the Bengals just couldn't get off the field on third down even though they knew where the ball was going.

On third-and-four, Kupp was available over the middle despite grabbing 165 yards on the first half. Then on third-and-10, Goff had all the time in the world with old friend Andrew Whitworth shoving end Carlos Dunlap inside to cut off a potential sack. Goff launched it down the middle of the field to the double-covered Kupp. The ball got over the leap of safety Shawn Williams and cornerback Tony McRae couldn't knock it out and Kupp had a 40-yard catch to go with his 65-yard touchdown in the first half.

That put the Rams on the Bengals 14 and they ran it four straight times with an eye to those perimeter runs that have hounded the Bengals all year, the last one a three-yard sweep from running back Todd Gurley with plenty of room to give the Rams a 24-10 lead five minutes into the half.