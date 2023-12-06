Bengals Encourage Fans To Bring New Socks On Sunday For Local Kids In Need

The Bengals and CareSource are teaming up this season to support Shoes 4 the Shoeless, a local charity that provides new socks and shoes to local kids in need. Bengals fans are encouraged to bring a NEW pair of socks to the game on Dec. 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.
There will be five locations for collection bins on Sunday; four inside of Paycor Stadium on the concourse and one located on Freedom Way (click here for more information):
West Freedom Way (Pregame at The Banks)
- Section 110, West Sideline Level
- Section 120, NE Plaza Level
- Section 134, NW Plaza Level
- Section 152, SE Plaza Level
All fans who donate will be entered to win Bengals prizes including club tickets to a future home game and autographed footballs from top Bengals players.
Fans can also enter by donating online on the Shoes 4 the Shoeless website, including a note with their donation that says "Bengals 2023".