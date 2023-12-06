Bengals Encourage Fans To Bring New Socks On Sunday For Local Kids In Need

The Bengals and CareSource are teaming up this season to support Shoes 4 the Shoeless, a local charity that provides new socks and shoes to local kids in need. Bengals fans are encouraged to bring a NEW pair of socks to the game on Dec. 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.

There will be five locations for collection bins on Sunday; four inside of Paycor Stadium on the concourse and one located on Freedom Way (click here for more information):

West Freedom Way (Pregame at The Banks)

Section 110, West Sideline Level

Section 120, NE Plaza Level

Section 134, NW Plaza Level

Section 152, SE Plaza Level

All fans who donate will be entered to win Bengals prizes including club tickets to a future home game and autographed footballs from top Bengals players.