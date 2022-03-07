Bengals Designate Bates as Franchise Player

Mar 07, 2022 at 03:55 PM
Jessie_Bates_6

The Bengals today designated S Jessie Bates as the team's franchise player.

A fifth-year player in 2022, Bates originally was a second-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2018. He has played in 63 career games (all starts) for Cincinnati, and has 406 tackles, 10 INTs (one for a TD), 35 PDs, two FFs and two FRs. Bates in 2021 was a team captain for the Bengals as they won the AFC Championship and advanced to Super Bowl LVI.

"Jessie has been an important part of this organization both on the field and in the locker room," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "I'm excited about the opportunity for Jessie to be with us again this year as we continue to improve our team."

"Jessie has been an outstanding player here for four years," said Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn. "Over the past year, we've tried to extend his contract here in Cincinnati, and while that hasn't come to pass, we want him here for 2022 to be a part of what we think should be an exciting football season and bright future for our organization."

