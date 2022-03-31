Bengals Celebrate Women's History Month

Blackburn may only be entering her second season full-time with the club, but she has witnessed firsthand how the NFL has changed since having more women in positions of leadership, media, coaching, and refereeing. Her response when asked how women in those positions have brought positive change; "I am a big believer that diversity of background and ideas makes anything better, so including more women in every part of the game is a great thing. I joke that when I was in kindergarten, I wrote a book 'The First Female Coach in the NFL' and while I don't think that will quite come true for me, I'm proud to see that there are female coaches out there. I'm lucky to have always had the example set by my mom & by all the incredible women in the Bengals organization that women belong in the NFL, but I am happy to see that spread across all the teams & the NFL League Office."