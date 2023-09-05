Bengals Care Presented By Caresource Showcases Community Commitment

The Bengals are partnering with CareSource to Rule The Community through an exciting rebrand: Bengals Care presented by CareSource.

Bengals Care is the Club's umbrella platform that encompasses all of the Bengals' community programming. It showcases the team's commitment to positively impacting youth through the game of football – as seen through the Bengals' Flag In-Schools and field grant programs – as well as health and wellness initiatives like PLAY 60 Skills & Drills events. Each year, the Bengals drive seven figures of investment to local charities and programs to positively impact Greater Cincinnati.

"The Cincinnati Bengals deeply care about our community," said Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn. "Bengals Care is more than a phrase, it's a call to action and a promise to our fans and the community that we are committed to positively impacting the region. CareSource shares our vision and commitment to the community, and we're excited for this partnership."

CareSource is the presenting sponsor of Bengals Care and the Bengals PLAY 60 youth health and wellness campaign that encourages kids to get physically active for at least 60 minutes a day. Bengals players will wear a jersey with a CareSource patch to team community events. To kick off the partnership, the Bengals held a PLAY 60 event at Paycor Stadium with students from Rothenberg Preparatory Academy and South Avondale School. Bengals players Mike Hilton and Evan McPherson led skills and drills stations and interacted with kids on the field.

"CareSource is thrilled to be partnering with the Cincinnati Bengals and honored to be the first-ever presenting sponsor of Bengals Care," said CareSource Ohio Market President Steve Ringel. "Through this partnership, we will make an impact on the health and wellness of the communities we serve. CareSource is proud to be part of the Bengals' winning community spirit and can't wait to see what our teams will accomplish together."