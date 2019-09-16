Bengals Booth Podcast: Had A Bad Day

In the latest Bengals Booth Podcast, broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham recap the week two game against the San Francisco 49ers. Fans can listen to highlights, locker room interviews and analysis.
Some of the podcast highlights include:
- 1:39 – Podcast opens with interviews with Joe Mixon and Trey Hopkins discussing the team's slow start.
- 3:41 – Radio call of the Andy Dalton to Tyler Eifert touchdown pass.
- 5:12 – Interview with William Jackson discussing what the 49ers did on offense.
- 7:42 – Radio call of the Andy Dalton to John Ross touchdown pass. It was Ross' third touchdown reception of the year.
- 8:15 – Interviews with Ross, Hopkins and Tyler Boyd assessing the team's performance.
- 13:24 – Lapham interviews head coach Zac Taylor to get game analysis.
- 17:28 – Postgame analysis with Lapham touching on a variety of topics including the team's mindset and what the 49ers did well to earn the victory.
- 24:33 – In this week's "Fun Facts" segment, Hoard interviews guard John Miller discussing a variety of topics including his offseason training regimen, his high school playing days and his draft day experience.
