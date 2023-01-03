Bengals-Bills Postponed

Jan 02, 2023 at 10:32 PM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Stadium 080922

The Bengals' Monday night game against the Bills at Paycor Stadium was postponed when Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken from the field in critical condition.

Hamlin went down with 5:58 left in the first quarter when he tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after what appeared to be routine a 13-yard gain. He got up and then suddenly collapsed.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills," Goodell said in the statement. "We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association, which is in agreement with postponing the game."

A pall quickly fell over the most anticipated Monday Night Football game in recent memory that was not only taking place before a national television audience but in front of an overflow crowd thought to be the biggest crowd in Paycor history.

Hamlin, 24, is a second-player from the University of Pittsburgh.

Related Content

news

BREAKING: Buffalo vs. Cincinnati Game Postponed

The Bills at Bengals game has been suspended until further notice.

news

Pregame Notebook: Both Bengals Lines Shuffled With Hubbard Out; That First Cincy Monday Night

Bengals left end Sam Hubbard (calf) practice limited all week but it wasn't enough to get him active Monday and he missed his second straight game. With the 11-4 Bengals a win away from taking the AFC North title for the second straight year, they lined up against the 12-3 Bills with a different starting offensive line for the first time this season.

news

Bengals Roster Moves: George Allen Signed, QB Elevated

news

Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Bills

Paycor Stadium will be the site of a titanic clash in the AFC when the Bengals host the Bills on Monday Night Football. The game airs at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Here are five things to watch:

Advertising