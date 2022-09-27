Bengals and Pursuit Team Up for Ring of Honor Jackets

The Cincinnati Bengals and Over-the-Rhine retailer and suit brand Pursuit are teaming up again. Last year the two collaborated to design custom jackets for each member of the Bengals inaugural Ring of Honor class and Thursday two new members will receive their Ring of Honor Jackets.

This year's class includes Wide Receiver Isaac Curtis and Offensive Lineman Willie Anderson who will receive their Ring of Honor Jackets during a halftime ceremony on Sept. 29 when the Bengals play the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. The inaugural class of Ken Anderson, Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley were inducted in 2021.

The custom jacket is a collaboration between the Bengals and Pursuit that incorporates meaningful elements of the team's history into the design – from a gray plaid fabric reminiscent of the late Paul Brown's sideline style to a bold tiger stripe lining and unique monograms that mirror the Ring of Honor signage within Paycor Stadium.

"At Pursuit, we've spent over a decade building a business centered around outfitting people for life's biggest moments and being inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor is a powerful example of such a moment," Pursuit's Owner, Nate DeMars said. "There is so much excitement in the city over the success of the team and for recognizing these amazing team legends – we feel honored to be included in this special new tradition."

About Pursuit