Roster Moves: Bengals Reduce Roster To 53 Players

The Bengals today made the following player moves to reach the NFL roster limit of 53:
Placed one player on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:
- LB Joe Bachie (knee)
Terminated the contracts of three vested veterans (NOTE: These players are released to free agency and thus free to sign with another team or to re-sign with the Bengals):
- S Trayvon Henderson
- DE Noah Spence
- WR Mike D. Thomas
Waived 23 players:
- LS Cal Adomitis
- QB Jake Browning
- P Drue Chrisman
- OT Devin Cochran
- DT Domenique Davis
- TE Nick Eubanks
- G Lamont Gaillard (injured)
- G Nate Gilliam
- LB Clarence Hicks
- CB Delonte Hood
- WR Trenton Irwin
- DE Raymond Johnson III
- LB Keandre Jones
- WR Kwamie Lassiter II
- TE Thaddeus Moss
- G Desmond Noel (injured)
- HB Jacques Patrick
- WR Kendric Pryor
- TE Justin Rigg
- LB Tegray Scales
- DT Tyler Shelvin
- DT Tariqious Tisdale
PRACTICE SQUAD: All NFL players are eligible to be signed to a team's practice squad in 2022, though players who are waived must clear waivers first. The Bengals plan to announce tomorrow a practice squad of up to 16 players. Click here to view the roster.
