Roster Moves: Bengals Reduce Roster To 53 Players

Placed one player on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:

LB Joe Bachie (knee)

Terminated the contracts of three vested veterans (NOTE: These players are released to free agency and thus free to sign with another team or to re-sign with the Bengals):

S Trayvon Henderson

DE Noah Spence

WR Mike D. Thomas

Waived 23 players:

LS Cal Adomitis

QB Jake Browning

P Drue Chrisman

OT Devin Cochran

DT Domenique Davis

TE Nick Eubanks

G Lamont Gaillard (injured)

G Nate Gilliam

LB Clarence Hicks

CB Delonte Hood

WR Trenton Irwin

DE Raymond Johnson III

LB Keandre Jones

WR Kwamie Lassiter II

TE Thaddeus Moss

G Desmond Noel (injured)

HB Jacques Patrick

WR Kendric Pryor

TE Justin Rigg

LB Tegray Scales

DT Tyler Shelvin

DT Tariqious Tisdale