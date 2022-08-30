Roster Moves: Bengals Reduce Roster To 53 Players

Aug 30, 2022 at 04:00 PM

The Bengals today made the following player moves to reach the NFL roster limit of 53:

Placed one player on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:

  • LB Joe Bachie (knee)

Terminated the contracts of three vested veterans (NOTE: These players are released to free agency and thus free to sign with another team or to re-sign with the Bengals):

  • S Trayvon Henderson
  • DE Noah Spence
  • WR Mike D. Thomas

Waived 23 players:

  • LS Cal Adomitis
  • QB Jake Browning
  • P Drue Chrisman
  • OT Devin Cochran
  • DT Domenique Davis
  • TE Nick Eubanks
  • G Lamont Gaillard (injured)
  • G Nate Gilliam
  • LB Clarence Hicks
  • CB Delonte Hood
  • WR Trenton Irwin
  • DE Raymond Johnson III
  • LB Keandre Jones
  • WR Kwamie Lassiter II
  • TE Thaddeus Moss
  • G Desmond Noel (injured)
  • HB Jacques Patrick
  • WR Kendric Pryor
  • TE Justin Rigg
  • LB Tegray Scales
  • DT Tyler Shelvin
  • DT Tariqious Tisdale

PRACTICE SQUAD: All NFL players are eligible to be signed to a team's practice squad in 2022, though players who are waived must clear waivers first. The Bengals plan to announce tomorrow a practice squad of up to 16 players. Click here to view the roster.

PHOTOS | Bengals 53 Man Roster for 2022 Season

Take a look at action photos of the Bengals 2022 53 Man-Roster

G Hakeem Adeniji
1 / 55

G Hakeem Adeniji

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Brandon Allen
2 / 55

QB Brandon Allen

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Tycen Anderson
3 / 55

S Tycen Anderson

CB Eli Apple
4 / 55

CB Eli Apple

CB Chidobe Awuzie
5 / 55

CB Chidobe Awuzie

LB Joe Bachie
6 / 55

LB Joe Bachie

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Markus Bailey
7 / 55

LB Markus Bailey

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jessie Bates III
8 / 55

S Jessie Bates III

S Vonn Bell
9 / 55

S Vonn Bell

WR Tyler Boyd
10 / 55

WR Tyler Boyd

QB Joe Burrow
11 / 55

QB Joe Burrow

G Alex Cappa
12 / 55

G Alex Cappa

G Jackson Carmen
13 / 55

G Jackson Carmen

Don Wright/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Zach Carter
14 / 55

DT Zach Carter

WR Ja'Marr Chase
15 / 55

WR Ja'Marr Chase

OT La'el Collins
16 / 55

OT La'el Collins

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jalen Davis
17 / 55

CB Jalen Davis

David Dermer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Akeem Davis-Gaither
18 / 55

Akeem Davis-Gaither

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
HB Chris Evans
19 / 55

HB Chris Evans

CB Tre Flowers
20 / 55

CB Tre Flowers

Allan George
21 / 55

Allan George

John Munson
DE Jeff Gunter
22 / 55

DE Jeff Gunter

LS Clark Harris
23 / 55

LS Clark Harris

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Trey Hendrickson
24 / 55

DE Trey Hendrickson

WR Tee Higgins
25 / 55

WR Tee Higgins

DT B.J. Hill
26 / 55

DT B.J. Hill

DB Dax Hill
27 / 55

DB Dax Hill

C Trey Hill
28 / 55

C Trey Hill

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
CB Mike Hilton
29 / 55

CB Mike Hilton

DE Sam Hubbard
30 / 55

DE Sam Hubbard

P Kevin Huber
31 / 55

P Kevin Huber

TE Hayden Hurst
32 / 55

TE Hayden Hurst

LB Clay Johnston
33 / 55

LB Clay Johnston

DE Khalid Kareem
34 / 55

DE Khalid Kareem

C Ted Karras
35 / 55

C Ted Karras

K Evan McPherson
36 / 55

K Evan McPherson

HB Joe Mixon
37 / 55

HB Joe Mixon

WR Stanley Morgan
38 / 55

WR Stanley Morgan

DE Joseph Ossai
39 / 55

DE Joseph Ossai

HB Samaje Perine
40 / 55

HB Samaje Perine

Germaine Pratt
41 / 55

Germaine Pratt

OT Isaiah Prince
42 / 55

OT Isaiah Prince

DT DJ Reader
43 / 55

DT DJ Reader

Cam Sample
44 / 55

Cam Sample

TE Drew Sample
45 / 55

TE Drew Sample

G D'Ante Smith
46 / 55

G D'Ante Smith

WR Trent Taylor
47 / 55

WR Trent Taylor

CB Cam Taylor-Britt
48 / 55

CB Cam Taylor-Britt

S Michael Thomas
49 / 55

S Michael Thomas

DT Josh Tupou
50 / 55

DT Josh Tupou

OL Cordell Volson
51 / 55

OL Cordell Volson

TE Mitchell Wilcox
52 / 55

TE Mitchell Wilcox

OT Jonah Williams
53 / 55

OT Jonah Williams

Ryan Kang
Trayveon Williams
54 / 55

Trayveon Williams

LB Logan Wilson
55 / 55

LB Logan Wilson

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
