Bengals to Announce 2023 Schedule on May 11

The NFL announced that the 2023 season schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET
Bengals fans can look forward to matches against AFC North rivals, along with teams that we haven't seen in a bit.
2023 Season
HOME
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Minnesota Vikings
- Buffalo Bills
AWAY
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tennessee Titans
- Kansas City Chiefs