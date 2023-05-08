Bengals to Announce 2023 Schedule on May 11

May 08, 2023 at 04:45 PM
Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The NFL announced that the 2023 season schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET

Bengals fans can look forward to matches against AFC North rivals, along with teams that we haven't seen in a bit.

2023 Season

HOME

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Buffalo Bills

AWAY

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Kansas City Chiefs
