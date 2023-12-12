Barbara Turner Receives Bengals Inspire Change Changemaker Award for her Commitment To Help Others Achieve Financial Security and Independence

Barbara Turner is the Bengals' 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient. She is being recognized for her commitment to help and empower others, particularly women and individuals from underserved communities, to access the resources required to achieve financial security and independence.

Turner is an inspiring and accomplished business leader, a highly engaged and dedicated community leader, and a tireless champion for financial education, security, and independence. As CEO and Founder of BT RISE, Turner draws upon her corporate and community leadership experiences and deep expertise in the financial services industry to offer various forms of support, including advisory services, covering training and development expenses, reviewing business plans, and providing financial grants. Under Turner's leadership and active community involvement, BT RISE champions the economic empowerment of underserved women and people of color by advocating for inclusive opportunities, bridging societal gaps, promoting diversity and inclusion, and providing tangible support that connects words with actions.