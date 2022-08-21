Pre-Game Notebook: Munoz Seeks Striped Company In Hall; Big Night For Bengals O-Line With Return Of D'Ante Smith

JERSEY CITY, N.J. _ Anthony Munoz, the lone Bengal in Canton, agrees with a great way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his first-ballot election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame next summer:

The election of not only senior nominee and Super Bowl XVI teammate Ken Riley, but modern-era candidate and fellow tackle in the franchise Ring of Honor Willie Anderson.

"And get all those Bengals fans to Canton," said Munoz Sunday morning, preparing to work that night's preseason game against the Giants as Cincinnati's Local 12 analyst.

"I've been waiting like this," said Munoz, the massive left tackle wingspan of the greatest offensive lineman who ever lived extended for an embrace. "I'm getting lonelier every year."

Like everyone else in Bengaldom, Munoz is elated with word that the Riley, the late cornerback who is the fifth greatest interceptor of all-time, is one of three senior players who has been nominated to go to January's final vote. And disappointed that quarterback Ken Anderson, the NFL MVP that Super Bowl XVI season, didn't make it.

"You know how I feel about Ken Anderson, but I'm very pleased for Kenny and the Riley family. It means so much to them. It always gets back to, man, I wish he was with us," Munoz said. "It's always very emotional. When I've experienced when the family is there and their (relative) has passed, it's crazy over the top emotion. I'm excited and I'll be even more excited when they say No. 13 is in."

The last obstacle for Riley in January as well as former Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko and former Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, is the 49-member board of selectors. They'll be presented before the board and then voted on individually and must be approved by 80 percent of a panel that includes Bengals.com. The last time a senior nominee didn't win induction was ten years ago.

Munoz, who played against Klecko and is a supporter, says he turned down a chance to endorse him in a Zoom call.

"I'm a Klecko guy," Munoz said. "But I told them my campaign is for my guys. I think Kenny Anderson is a head scratcher. When he and I were at the Super Bowl in Minnesota where they were honoring past Walter Payton Man of the Years, Roger Staubach looked at him and said, 'You should be in. Why aren't you in?'