Quick Hits: Virgil Vibe In Another Late Playoff Run; Rookie Battle Winning Over Bengals; McCarron's First Start Advice; Jake-Jonah, Part II

.

MAC GOES BACK: AJ McCarron shook his head Monday at the football gods' playfulness. When he suits up for the first time in his second run as a Bengal to serve as Browning's backup Sunday, the Steelers are the foe.

It will be recalled in the now iconic in so many ways 2015 Wild Card Game at Paycor that McCarron rallied the Bengals with 16 straight fourth-quarter points to take a 16-15 lead over the Steelers with 1:50 left before Shakespeare took over.

"I was thinking about how it was Pittsburgh coming in," McCarron said after the Bengals' walkthrough. "Can't believe it."

That was the season McCarron became the last Bengals quarterback to win his first NFL start, a 24-14 verdict in San Franciso that clinched a playoff berth. McCarron remembers a salty 49ers' defense that hadn't allowed more than 20 points at home and how the Bengals had 21 at the half. That's because one play after Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict put McCarron at the 49ers 20 with an interception, McCarron rifled a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Kroft with 53 seconds left in the half for a 21-0 halftime lead. He threw for only 192 yards, but he completed 71% of his 21 passes and didn't turn it over.

And that's his advice to Browning.

"Jake's a smart dude. Take care of the football. All the basic things," McCarron said. "Put your team in position to win at the end. Especially playing at home. I think he'll do great. He's a vet and being in this offense for a couple of years definitely helps. I think he'll be fine."

McCarron pulled off his near-win of the ages with none of the experience Browning has. McCarron was basically in his first season after his rookie year got swallowed by a shoulder injury until November. After 2015 training camp, he only ran the scout team until Andy Dalton broke his throwing thumb.

Meanwhile, Browning is in his fifth year in the NFL and has gotten a raft of first-team snaps in the last two training camps because of Burrow's extended absences.

"Just go out and have fun," McCarron advises. "Don't overthink it."

Four turnovers, like the Bengals defense generated that day by the bay, would be nice, too.

WINNING BATTLE: The Bengals rookies had the last of their Rookie Success meetings that are held every Monday to guide them on the journey to becoming a pro. Class dismissed because at least one rookie is growing up fast in a playoff push.

Taylor offered no updates on two starters who have missed the last two games (wide receiver Tee Higgins and left end Sam, Hubbard), but don't be surprised if rookie safety Jordan Battle joins with Browning in making his first NFL start against the Steelers.

After Battle played a season-high 57 snaps from scrimmage in Baltimore Thursday (compared to starter Nick Scott's 11), Taylor gave him an endorsement from the top.

"I thought he made the most of his opportunities. So we're going to continue to rely on everybody moving forward. But Jordan did a great job. You saw him play a lot of the snaps in this game. That's going to continue as we go forward," Taylor said. "It's all about grabbing the opportunity that's in front of you and I think Jordan's done a good job of that. He has to continue to be consistent going forward."

Battle, a third-round pick out of Alabama, has been a favorite of the coaches even before they drafted him and after his legendary 18-minute interview at the NFL scouting combine.