A.J. Green Completes NFL Life Cycle And Returns To Bengals As Legend And Ruler Of The Jungle

Remember when the Bengals broke out their sleek white and black-striped color rush jerseys on Thursday Night Football seven years ago? The night A.J. Green gave the shirt off his back to his newborn son Easton Ace Green after he striped the Dolphins for 173 yards?

Well, the kid they call "Eazy," turns seven next week, but not before he'll most likely wear a No. 18 jersey when his dad opens the Paycor Stadium season as "Ruler of the Jungle," Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in a game against that Ravens team he ruled.

"Well, I'm not really sure," says Miranda Green, his mom. "He's also got a Burrow jersey. We'll have to see."

But it is the No. 18 he wears to every flag football practice where his dad coaches his team in suburban Atlanta. They can't tear it off him even though he's also nuts about Ja'Marr Chase and two of his dad's ex-teammates, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Later he'll find out that No. 9, Joe Burrow, passed for his first NFL first down when he hit A.J. Green over the middle for 11 yards in the 2020 opener.

"He's going to go crazy when he gets to see those guys," A.J. Green says. "He wants all their jerseys. He loves wide receivers. He knows them all. Justin Jefferson. Davante Adams. He loves sports. I tell him it's OK if he wears one of their jerseys. He asked me, 'You sure that's OK, Dad?"

"The kids love Burrow and Chase," Miranda Green says. "I asked him who his favorite Bengals receiver is and he said, 'Tyler Boyd.' I like Tee's game because he reminds me of A.J. I don't know if he knows Tyler is one of his dad's ex-teammates. I think he's met him. But I don't think he's met Tee or Joe. I don't think I've met Tee or Joe. There was no contact in 2020. It was such a weird year."

That all changes when the family attends Saturday's walk-through on the Paycor Stadium turf his father owned long before The Big Three Eazy now sees dancing on Madden. While Eazy and four-year-old brother Gunnar romp on the field, their dad will no doubt make the rounds.

"Some of the boys are still there," Green says. "Sam (Hubbard). Logan (Wilson). (Germaine) Pratt," Green says. "I saw Tee at a signing in Cincinnati a few weeks ago. I talk to TB."

Before all that, A.J. Green goes upstairs to see his old pen pal, Bengals president Mike Brown. The last time he was up there was just as the gut-wrenching 2020 season was ending. Green had really never been healthy after a training camp hamstring and they both knew pro football's sad inevitability.

This was it. Green took the initiative to go up and say goodbye. He was struck by how a quietly emotional Brown couldn't come around to talk about Green leaving.

"I love Mr. Brown. He's the most misunderstood man ever. Unbelievable. Unbelievable dude," Green told Bengals.com back then.