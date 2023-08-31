A Look At How A.J. Green Ruled The Ravens Before Ruling The Jungle

Green had more yards against the Steelers than anybody else with 1,218 and the Browns aren't far behind with 1,143. But he had more touchdowns against Baltimore with nine in 13 games and a longer yards per catch with 16.7.

And, it seems, more monster games. His single-game high came against the Ravens in a 2015 game in Baltimore with 227, the last seven coming with 2:10 left on a touchdown pass from Andy Dalton that gave them a come-from-behind 27-24 win. The year before in the 2014 opener in Baltimore with the Bengals trailing by one, Green caught a 77-yard touchdown pass from Dalton with 4:58 left for another come-from-behind win.

Even when the Ravens won, Green still tortured Harbaugh. In a 2013 game in Baltimore, Dalton's 51-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass with no time left tied a game the Ravens won in overtime.