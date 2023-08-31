A Look At How A.J. Green Ruled The Ravens Before Ruling The Jungle

Aug 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Ruler-WK2_Green_16x9
A graphic stating that A.J. Green will be Ruler of the Jungle for the Bengals Home Opener against Baltimore

Remember after one of those countless games A.J. Green dominated his team and led the Bengals to another huge AFC North win when Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh uttered the memorable, "Maybe we'll cover him once before he retires."

Now that he's retired, Harbaugh's Ravens still have to deal with Green as "Ruler of The Jungle," for the Sept. 17 home opener in a 1 p.m. Paycor Stadium game. Green makes his return for the first time since he departed the Bengals after the 2020 season as their second all-time receiver behind only Chad Johnson with 9,430 yards.

Green had more yards against the Steelers than anybody else with 1,218 and the Browns aren't far behind with 1,143. But he had more touchdowns against Baltimore with nine in 13 games and a longer yards per catch with 16.7. 

And, it seems, more monster games. His single-game high came against the Ravens in a 2015 game in Baltimore with 227, the last seven coming with 2:10 left on a touchdown pass from Andy Dalton that gave them a come-from-behind 27-24 win. The year before in the 2014 opener in Baltimore with the Bengals trailing by one, Green caught a 77-yard touchdown pass from Dalton with 4:58 left for another come-from-behind win. 

Even when the Ravens won, Green still tortured Harbaugh. In a 2013 game in Baltimore, Dalton's 51-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass with no time left tied a game the Ravens won in overtime. 

Paycor wasn't off-limits, either. In the 2018 home opener, a Thursday night game against Baltimore, Green scored three touchdowns in the game's first 17 minutes during a 34-23 win the Bengals would like to replicate in this home opener.

WEEK 2 · Sun 09/17 · 1:00 PM EDT

Ravens

Baltimore Ravens

Paycor Stadium
TICKETS PARKING

Photos: Best of A.J. Green

Take a look at the best photos of A.J. Green before he takes the throne as Ruler of the Jungle for Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Georgia Wide Receiver A.J. Green poses for photographs with loved ones after he was selected as the fourth overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall Thursday, April 28, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
1 / 20

Georgia Wide Receiver A.J. Green poses for photographs with loved ones after he was selected as the fourth overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall Thursday, April 28, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Jason DeCrow/AP2011
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) goes up for a catch over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Demetrius McCray during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
2 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) goes up for a catch over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Demetrius McCray during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) warms up prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Cincinnati won 37-36. (Logan Bowles via AP)
3 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) warms up prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Cincinnati won 37-36. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2018
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) makes a catch over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (33) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
4 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) makes a catch over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (33) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR A.J. Green makes a leaping catch during the 2015 Season.
5 / 20

WR A.J. Green makes a leaping catch during the 2015 Season.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) catches a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
6 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) catches a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

David Kohl/AP2011
WR A.J. Green makes an acrobatic catch during the 2015 Season.
7 / 20

WR A.J. Green makes an acrobatic catch during the 2015 Season.

WR A.J. Green evades a defender during the 2015 Season.
8 / 20

WR A.J. Green evades a defender during the 2015 Season.

WR A.J. Green races past a defender during the 2017 Season.
9 / 20

WR A.J. Green races past a defender during the 2017 Season.

WR A.J. Green make a leaping catch during the 2016 Season.
10 / 20

WR A.J. Green make a leaping catch during the 2016 Season.

WR A.J. Green scores a TD during the 2017 Season.
11 / 20

WR A.J. Green scores a TD during the 2017 Season.

WR A.J. Green enters the field during the 2015 Season.
12 / 20

WR A.J. Green enters the field during the 2015 Season.

Cincinnati Bengals' A.J. Green (18) tries to avoid Houston Texans' A.J. Bouye (34) as he runs with the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)
13 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals' A.J. Green (18) tries to avoid Houston Texans' A.J. Bouye (34) as he runs with the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)

Patric Schneider
WR A.J. Green greets QB Andy Dalton during the 2015 Season.
14 / 20

WR A.J. Green greets QB Andy Dalton during the 2015 Season.

WR A.J. Green runs a route during the 2016 NFL Season.
15 / 20

WR A.J. Green runs a route during the 2016 NFL Season.

WR A.J. Green readies himself for the snap during the 2018 Season.
16 / 20

WR A.J. Green readies himself for the snap during the 2018 Season.

WRs A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd share a laugh during a Bengals OTA Practice in 2019.
17 / 20

WRs A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd share a laugh during a Bengals OTA Practice in 2019.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) pats wide receiver A.J. Green (18) on the helmet after Green caught an 18-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
18 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) pats wide receiver A.J. Green (18) on the helmet after Green caught an 18-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) scores a touchdown against the New York Giants during the 2016 season. (Tom Hauck via AP)
19 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) scores a touchdown against the New York Giants during the 2016 season. (Tom Hauck via AP)

Tom Hauck/AP Images
WR A.J. Green and Head Coach Marvin Lewis pose for a photo after the Bengals selected A.J. Green in the 2011 NFL Draft.
20 / 20

WR A.J. Green and Head Coach Marvin Lewis pose for a photo after the Bengals selected A.J. Green in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Bengals Taking It Day-To-Day With Burrow; Ja'Marr Knows The Grind

With their NFL opener in Cleveland ten days away, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is taking them all one at a time when it comes to the status of Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow.
news

Bengals Roster Moves: Demetric Felton Signed to Practice Squad

news

Heaven In Seven-On-Seven As Joe Burrow Returns To Bengals Practice

After Bengals All-Pro quarterback Joe Burrow completed every pass he threw while sifting a 7-on-7 drill Wednesday, his locker room had the same reaction when he left the practice field with a strained calf 34 days ago. Cautious optimism.
news

Quick Hits: Burrow Returns To Practice Field; Why Will Grier Signed And Mike Thomas And Stanley Morgan Jr. Stayed

Now we know what Bengals head coach Zac Taylor means by "several weeks." It's nearly five. As in 34 days. As in that's how long between days on the practice field for Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow from when he strained his calf to Wednesday's work in pads. 
Advertising