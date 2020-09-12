3 Things To Watch | Bengals Host Chargers In Week 1

2. Who Will Stop The Run – These are two defenses who ranked in the bottom half of stopping the run last season. The Chargers were 18th against the run, while the Bengals finished 32nd.

Cincinnati made significant moves to help their run defense adding defensive tackles D.J. Reader and Mike Daniels, along with linebacker Josh Bynes and safety Vonn Bell. The additions, plus the familiarity with year two of coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme, should make a significant difference in stopping the run. The Chargers have one of the most versatile running backs in Austin Eckler, who rushed for 557 yards, but recorded 92 receptions for 993 yards last season.