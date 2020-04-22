2020 Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

The NFL Draft is finally here.
The 2020 NFL Draft will offer plenty of intrigue not only for the prospects available, but that it will be the first virtual draft conducted in league history.
With that backdrop, here are who national media members believe the Bengals will select in the top rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.
ROUND 1
Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Rhett Lewis - NFL Network
Analysis: "Let's not overthink this, right? The best season by a QB in college football history, roots in Ohio, obvious need."
Charles Davis - NFL.com
Analysis: "This has been a fait accompli since the draft process began in January. The Bengals officially choose their new face of the franchise."
Chad Reuter - NFL.com
Analysis: "Burrow comes home to try to lead the Bengals out of the also-ran category. I won't bet against him."
Bucky Brooks – NFL.com
Analysis: "The Bengals make the Ohio native their next franchise QB."
Peter Schrager - NFL Network
Analysis: "The Bengals went against their history and spent big money in free agency. There's a lot for Burrow -- an Ohio native -- to like about Cincinnati, and vice versa."
Peter King - NBC Sports
Analysis: "Coach Zac Taylor told Dan Patrick last week "it doesn't look" like the Bengals will trade the pick. So look for Burrow to land with the home-state team."
Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN
Analysis: "The Bengals are in a great position to reset their franchise and take the Heisman Trophy winner, who is the clear best quarterback in this class."
Todd McShay - ESPN
Analysis: "No surprise here. Burrow has incredible accuracy, maneuvers in the pocket with skill and battles all game long."
Albert Breer - Sports Illustrated
Analysis: "Burrow has taken the advantage he's gained from being the presumed No. 1 pick to focus on readying himself the last three months to play in the NFL."
Ryan Wilson – CBS Sports
Analysis: "No surprise at No. 1, as the Bengals select Joe Burrow as the new face of the franchise."
Pete Prisco - CBS Sports
Analysis: "This is who they should draft and who they will draft. I love his talent. He has a real chance to turn this franchise around."
Bryan DeArdo – CBS Sports
Analysis: "The best player in the draft goes to the team that needs him most."
RJ White - CBS Sports
Analysis: "For the first time in years, there is zero intrigue at the very top of the draft. The Bengals are taking Joe Burrow, giving coach Zac Taylor a franchise quarterback to build the offense around."
Josh Edwards – CBS Sports
Analysis: "If he truly wants to help southeast Ohio, then he is within striking range and making a direct impact."
Chris Trapasso - CBS Sports
Analysis: "Will the Dolphins call? Maybe. And, heck, maybe the Bengals pick up. But they're picking Burrow."
Danny Kelly - The Ringer
Analysis: "He's an über-accurate playmaker with an ice-in-his-veins demeanor who brings the potential to turn the Bengals franchise around and headline a new generation of quarterbacks in the NFL."
USA Today
Analysis: "They believe the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is the ideal QB for the job."
Brent Sobleski - Bleacher Report
Analysis: "This is as simple as it gets. The Cincinnati Bengals are in position to jump-start their organization and enter a new era with a legitimate franchise quarterback leading the way."
Brett Knight - Forbes
Analysis: "Joe Burrow is the closest thing to a plug-and-play quarterback in this bunch."
ROUND 2
Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Analysis: "The Bengals need to bolster the LB position. Should Murray fall out of the first round, this would be an easy selection."
Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
Chris Trapasso - CBS Sports
Analysis: "Queen gives the Bengals an ultra-active, pass-coverage specialist at the linebacker spot."
Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
RJ White – CBS Sports
Analysis: "That improvement up front starts with Wilson, who played right tackle at Georgia and can compete to do the same in Cincinnati as a rookie as 2019 first-rounder Jonah Williams returns from injury to protect the blindside."
Cesar Ruiz, OG, Michigan
Danny Kelly - The Ringer
Analysis: "After securing their franchise quarterback in the first round, the Bengals invest in protecting him here. Ruiz is my top-ranked interior lineman and should start from day one."
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
Paul Dehner - The Athletic
Analysis: "His size-speed combination is best in class. His run after the catch is best in class. He's a high-end running back at the receiver position."
Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN
Analysis: "Jones started 45 games for the Cougars at left tackle, but some teams think he will move inside to guard. This would cap an ideal top two picks for Cincinnati."
Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Todd McShay - ESPN
Analysis: "Jackson can handle speed off the edge, which will help Burrow settle in with his new offense."
Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
Chad Reuter - NFL.com
ROUND THREE
Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State
Ryan Wilson – CBS Sports
Analysis: "Weaver's production was off the charts, but questions about his athleticism and competition see him fall to the third round."
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State
RJ White – CBS Sports
Analysis: " Next up is addressing their biggest need on defense with a super talented linebacker in Gay who has some off-field concerns but should immediately start for this defense."
Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana
Paul Dehner - The Athletic
Analysis: "Finding a potential starting guard of the future who could truly be a difference-maker on the interior in the long run, but also serves important depth at the guard/tackle position in the short run makes him a logical pick."
Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
Chad Reuter - NFL.com