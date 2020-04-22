2020 NFL Draft | Presented by Bose

2020 Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

Apr 22, 2020 at 05:44 PM
10582855_858397742355_1326131927192733682_o
Michael LaPlaca

Digital Media Specialist

200117-mock-draft

The NFL Draft is finally here.

The 2020 NFL Draft will offer plenty of intrigue not only for the prospects available, but that it will be the first virtual draft conducted in league history.

With that backdrop, here are who national media members believe the Bengals will select in the top rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

180925-Burrow-Joe_throw (AP)
Tyler Kaufman/Tyler Kaufman

ROUND 1

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Rhett Lewis - NFL Network

Analysis: "Let's not overthink this, right? The best season by a QB in college football history, roots in Ohio, obvious need."

Charles Davis - NFL.com

Analysis: "This has been a fait accompli since the draft process began in January. The Bengals officially choose their new face of the franchise."

Chad Reuter - NFL.com

Analysis: "Burrow comes home to try to lead the Bengals out of the also-ran category. I won't bet against him."

Bucky Brooks – NFL.com

Analysis: "The Bengals make the Ohio native their next franchise QB."

Peter Schrager - NFL Network

Analysis: "The Bengals went against their history and spent big money in free agency. There's a lot for Burrow -- an Ohio native -- to like about Cincinnati, and vice versa."

Peter King - NBC Sports

Analysis: "Coach Zac Taylor told Dan Patrick last week "it doesn't look" like the Bengals will trade the pick. So look for Burrow to land with the home-state team."

Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN

Analysis: "The Bengals are in a great position to reset their franchise and take the Heisman Trophy winner, who is the clear best quarterback in this class."

Todd McShay - ESPN

Analysis: "No surprise here. Burrow has incredible accuracy, maneuvers in the pocket with skill and battles all game long."

Albert Breer - Sports Illustrated

Analysis: "Burrow has taken the advantage he's gained from being the presumed No. 1 pick to focus on readying himself the last three months to play in the NFL."

Ryan Wilson – CBS Sports

Analysis: "No surprise at No. 1, as the Bengals select Joe Burrow as the new face of the franchise."

Pete Prisco - CBS Sports

Analysis: "This is who they should draft and who they will draft. I love his talent. He has a real chance to turn this franchise around."

Bryan DeArdo – CBS Sports

Analysis: "The best player in the draft goes to the team that needs him most."

RJ White - CBS Sports

Analysis: "For the first time in years, there is zero intrigue at the very top of the draft. The Bengals are taking Joe Burrow, giving coach Zac Taylor a franchise quarterback to build the offense around."

Josh Edwards – CBS Sports

Analysis: "If he truly wants to help southeast Ohio, then he is within striking range and making a direct impact."

Chris Trapasso - CBS Sports

Analysis: "Will the Dolphins call? Maybe. And, heck, maybe the Bengals pick up. But they're picking Burrow."

Danny Kelly - The Ringer

Analysis: "He's an über-accurate playmaker with an ice-in-his-veins demeanor who brings the potential to turn the Bengals franchise around and headline a new generation of quarterbacks in the NFL."

USA Today

Analysis: "They believe the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is the ideal QB for the job."

Brent Sobleski - Bleacher Report

Analysis: "This is as simple as it gets. The Cincinnati Bengals are in position to jump-start their organization and enter a new era with a legitimate franchise quarterback leading the way."

Brett Knight - Forbes

Analysis: "Joe Burrow is the closest thing to a plug-and-play quarterback in this bunch."

191111-Murray-Kenneth_running (AP)
Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

ROUND 2

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Analysis: "The Bengals need to bolster the LB position. Should Murray fall out of the first round, this would be an easy selection."

190931-Queen-Patrick_move (AP)
Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Chris Trapasso - CBS Sports

Analysis: "Queen gives the Bengals an ultra-active, pass-coverage specialist at the linebacker spot."

190903-Wilson-Isaiah_blocking (AP)
Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

RJ White – CBS Sports

Analysis: "That improvement up front starts with Wilson, who played right tackle at Georgia and can compete to do the same in Cincinnati as a rookie as 2019 first-rounder Jonah Williams returns from injury to protect the blindside."

191003-Ruiz-Cesar_blocking (AP)
Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Cesar Ruiz, OG, Michigan

Danny Kelly - The Ringer

Analysis: "After securing their franchise quarterback in the first round, the Bengals invest in protecting him here. Ruiz is my top-ranked interior lineman and should start from day one."

191016-Shenault-Laviska_running (AP)
Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

Paul Dehner - The Athletic

Analysis: "His size-speed combination is best in class. His run after the catch is best in class. He's a high-end running back at the receiver position."

190923-Jones-Josh_Houston (AP)
Michael Wyke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN

Analysis: "Jones started 45 games for the Cougars at left tackle, but some teams think he will move inside to guard. This would cap an ideal top two picks for Cincinnati."

191123-Jackson-Austin_blocking (AP)
Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Todd McShay - ESPN

Analysis: "Jackson can handle speed off the edge, which will help Burrow settle in with his new offense."

191123-Kmet-Cole_touchdown (AP)
Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

Chad Reuter - NFL.com

191012-Weaver-Curtis_sideline (AP)
Eli Lucero/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

ROUND THREE

Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State

Ryan Wilson – CBS Sports

Analysis: "Weaver's production was off the charts, but questions about his athleticism and competition see him fall to the third round."

190923-Gay-Willie_pregame (AP)
Michael Woods/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

RJ White – CBS Sports

Analysis: " Next up is addressing their biggest need on defense with a super talented linebacker in Gay who has some off-field concerns but should immediately start for this defense."

191123-Hunt-Robert_blocking (AP)
Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana

Paul Dehner - The Athletic

Analysis: "Finding a potential starting guard of the future who could truly be a difference-maker on the interior in the long run, but also serves important depth at the guard/tackle position in the short run makes him a logical pick."

Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

Chad Reuter - NFL.com

