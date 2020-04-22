2020 Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

ROUND 1

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Rhett Lewis - NFL Network

Analysis: "Let's not overthink this, right? The best season by a QB in college football history, roots in Ohio, obvious need."

Charles Davis - NFL.com

Analysis: "This has been a fait accompli since the draft process began in January. The Bengals officially choose their new face of the franchise."

Chad Reuter - NFL.com

Analysis: "Burrow comes home to try to lead the Bengals out of the also-ran category. I won't bet against him."

Bucky Brooks – NFL.com

Analysis: "The Bengals make the Ohio native their next franchise QB."

Peter Schrager - NFL Network

Analysis: "The Bengals went against their history and spent big money in free agency. There's a lot for Burrow -- an Ohio native -- to like about Cincinnati, and vice versa."

Peter King - NBC Sports

Analysis: "Coach Zac Taylor told Dan Patrick last week "it doesn't look" like the Bengals will trade the pick. So look for Burrow to land with the home-state team."

Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN

Analysis: "The Bengals are in a great position to reset their franchise and take the Heisman Trophy winner, who is the clear best quarterback in this class."

Todd McShay - ESPN

Analysis: "No surprise here. Burrow has incredible accuracy, maneuvers in the pocket with skill and battles all game long."

Albert Breer - Sports Illustrated

Analysis: "Burrow has taken the advantage he's gained from being the presumed No. 1 pick to focus on readying himself the last three months to play in the NFL."

Ryan Wilson – CBS Sports

Analysis: "No surprise at No. 1, as the Bengals select Joe Burrow as the new face of the franchise."

Pete Prisco - CBS Sports