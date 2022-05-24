1971 NFL Draft

May 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM
Table inside Article
RoundPlayerPositionCollegeSelection
1Vernon HollandTTennessee State15
2Steve LawsonGKansas41
3Ken AndersonQBAugustana (III.)67
4Fred WillisRBBoston College93
5Arthur May (acquired from N.Y. Jets in trade on 10-26-70)DETuskegee110
5(sent to San Diego in trade on 8-4-70)119
6(sent to Buffalo in trade on 8-26-70)145
7Neal CraigSFisk171
8Fred HerringCBTennessee State197
9Gary GustafsonLBMontana State223
10Jack StambaughGOregon249
11Ed MarshallWRCameron275
12J. Rod HaydenDEMemphis State301
13David KnapmanTECentral Washington327
14Irvin MalloryDBVirginia Union353
15Bob ThomasRBArizona State379
16Mark DebevcLBOhio State405
17Sam PearsonCBWestern Kentucky*432

*NOTE: The Bengals had the No. 431 overall choice in Round 17 but passed, allowing Kansas City to move from No. 432 to 431.

