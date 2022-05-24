1971 NFL Draft

|Round
|Player
|Position
|College
|Selection
|1
|Vernon Holland
|T
|Tennessee State
|15
|2
|Steve Lawson
|G
|Kansas
|41
|3
|Ken Anderson
|QB
|Augustana (III.)
|67
|4
|Fred Willis
|RB
|Boston College
|93
|5
|Arthur May (acquired from N.Y. Jets in trade on 10-26-70)
|DE
|Tuskegee
|110
|5
|(sent to San Diego in trade on 8-4-70)
|119
|6
|(sent to Buffalo in trade on 8-26-70)
|145
|7
|Neal Craig
|S
|Fisk
|171
|8
|Fred Herring
|CB
|Tennessee State
|197
|9
|Gary Gustafson
|LB
|Montana State
|223
|10
|Jack Stambaugh
|G
|Oregon
|249
|11
|Ed Marshall
|WR
|Cameron
|275
|12
|J. Rod Hayden
|DE
|Memphis State
|301
|13
|David Knapman
|TE
|Central Washington
|327
|14
|Irvin Mallory
|DB
|Virginia Union
|353
|15
|Bob Thomas
|RB
|Arizona State
|379
|16
|Mark Debevc
|LB
|Ohio State
|405
|17
|Sam Pearson
|CB
|Western Kentucky
|*432
*NOTE: The Bengals had the No. 431 overall choice in Round 17 but passed, allowing Kansas City to move from No. 432 to 431.