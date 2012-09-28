The Cincinnati Bengals have once again teamed up with Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati to host the 11th Annual Bengals Blood Drive on Wed., Oct. 3 at Paul Brown Stadium from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking is free for donors and they will receive a FREE limited-edition Bengals T-shirt. For additional information or to schedule a donation, visit hoxworth.org/bengals or call (513) 451-0910.

"The Bengals Blood Drive has become the largest single-day blood drive in Greater Cincinnati," said Alecia Lipton, Hoxworth spokesperson. "This drive is festive, fun and can make a difference in the lives of more than 1000 patients."

As an added bonus all donors will be automatically registered to win an autographed Anthony Muñoz jersey!

For those who cannot attend the blood drive, Hoxworth Blood Center will be celebrating "Bengals Week" at all of its Neighborhood Donor Centers. Donors who give at a Neighborhood Donor Center Oct. 1, 2, 4, 5 or 6 will receive a free, limited-edition Bengals T-shirt. All Neighborhood Donor Centers will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 3 because Hoxworth staff will be dedicated to the Bengals blood drive at Paul Brown Stadium.

Donors can visit hoxworth.org/bengals or call (513) 451-0910 or (800) 830-1091 to schedule an appointment to donate. Do to the popularity of this event, we highly recommend appointments; however walk-ins are always accepted.