11th Annual Bengals Blood Drive

Sep 28, 2012 at 07:47 AM
hoxworth_440.jpg

The Cincinnati Bengals have once again teamed up with Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati to host the 11th Annual Bengals Blood Drive on Wed., Oct. 3 at Paul Brown Stadium from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking is free for donors and they will receive a FREE limited-edition Bengals T-shirt. For additional information or to schedule a donation, visit hoxworth.org/bengals or call (513) 451-0910.

"The Bengals Blood Drive has become the largest single-day blood drive in Greater Cincinnati," said Alecia Lipton, Hoxworth spokesperson. "This drive is festive, fun and can make a difference in the lives of more than 1000 patients."

As an added bonus all donors will be automatically registered to win an autographed Anthony Muñoz jersey!

For those who cannot attend the blood drive, Hoxworth Blood Center will be celebrating "Bengals Week" at all of its Neighborhood Donor Centers. Donors who give at a Neighborhood Donor Center Oct. 1, 2, 4, 5 or 6 will receive a free, limited-edition Bengals T-shirt. All Neighborhood Donor Centers will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 3 because Hoxworth staff will be dedicated to the Bengals blood drive at Paul Brown Stadium.

Donors can visit hoxworth.org/bengals or call (513) 451-0910 or (800) 830-1091 to schedule an appointment to donate. Do to the popularity of this event, we highly recommend appointments; however walk-ins are always accepted.

About Hoxworth
Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati was founded in 1938 and serves 31 hospitals in 17 counties in Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana. Annually, Hoxworth collects more than 90,000 units of blood from local donors to help save the lives of patients in area hospitals. Hoxworth Blood Center. Our Donors Save Lives. Who Will You Save?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A.J. Green Hosts Taste of the NFL on June 13

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green along with Blair Fornshell of Brown Bear Bakery will host this year's event, taking place on Wednesday, June 13 at Paul Brown Stadium. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

news

Andy Dalton and Wife Jordan Host 'Date Night' Program

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife, Jordan, hosted parents of seriously ill and special needs children to a quiet, all-expense-paid private dinner at Orchids at Palm Court at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza on April 24.

news

MLCF Clinic Offers Unique Perspective to Youth and High School Coaches

More than 100 area youth, junior high and high school football coaches attended the 14th annual Marvin Lewis Community Fund Coaching Clinic on Saturday.

news

Campbell's Chunky and Bengals team up for soup donation

Campbell's Chunky donated more than 24,500 cans of soup today — equating to nearly 50,000 servings — to the Freestore Foodbank as a result of the "Tackle Hunger" program, a partnership between Campbell and the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Daltons Host 'Holiday Hearts' Program

Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife, JJ, played host to 12 families for the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation's Holiday Hearts on Thursday.

news

Instant replay: Michael Johnson in the community

news

Michael Johnson Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

DE Michael Johnson is the Bengals' nominee for the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

news

Bengals and U.S. Marine Corps Team Up for 2017 Toys for Tots Collection

The Bengals and the U.S. Marine Corps are teaming up for the annual Toys for Tots Collection, which will take place on Sunday, Dec. 10, prior to the Bengals' home game against the Chicago Bears.

news

Bengals Host Annual Canned Food Drive on Sunday

Canned foods and cash donations will be collected at Paul Brown Stadium this Sunday prior to the Bengals home game against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation's 'Night in the Jungle' Raises $30,000

The Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation played host to more than 500 fans at its first ever Night in the Jungle event at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday, October 26. The Foundation raised $30,000 through ticket sales, silent and live auctions, and general donations.

news

YWCA, Bengals, TriHealth and Local 12 Team up for Domestic Violence Awareness

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. YWCA Greater Cincinnati, the Bengals, TriHealth and Local 12 are teaming up to launch a bystander intervention campaign: "See Something – Do Something."

news

Bengals Fans Marry at Tailgate Ceremony

It started as a joke, but soon became a reality. Bengals fans Ryan Bidlack and Julia Kofler got married at a tailgate party on Sunday morning a couple of hours before the Bengals kicked off against the Ravens.

Advertising