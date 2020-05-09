Zac Zooms in Bengals' Virtual Meetings

Callahan and Anarumo, or any other coach for that matter, can put on headsets and talk over the video. They've got a telestrator and they can hit pause, all the while putting the information up on the screen, such as the play call and the installation. Then they can create a video link and drop it in the individual player's iPad.

Taylor himself has been thinking out of the box, stationing a camera in his home office and standing in front of it going through the installation as if in a classroom, diagramming each play and then going into watch the film.

"Our coaches have done a great job adjusting in the last couple of months," said Brammer, who broke into the business during the VCR late '80s. "They've come up with some fresh ways to look at it."

The players use their iPads in the Zooms, where there are some rules. Not a lot. But at least one.

"We've made it clear we don't want guys in cars on the Zoom," Taylor said. "It's hard to take notes when you are doing things like that. Guys have done a great job; they are all comfortable. They pick their favorite chair; they pick their favorite couch as opposed to sitting in a meeting room. You can take a five-minute break and everybody doesn't have to get up and leave the room. They can shut their screen off, check their cell phone, get a bite to eat, whatever it is."

And despite the shutdown, there has been carryover from last season's off-season workouts.