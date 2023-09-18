Bengals Vow, 'We've Been There Before,' As They Point To Monday Nighter Vs. Rams

Burrow knows all about the jugular. He knows the Ravens make you pay double for each turnover by grinding them up in their time-of-possession blender. When Burrow threw that pick, the Ravens already had a 44-26 edge in plays. Baltimore ended the game hogging it for the last 3:28 to give them more than a six-minute edge because that's what they do.

"It came down to the turnover in the red zone. When you're playing that team you can't have that mistake," Burrow said. "Because they're going to run it well. They're going to keep it away from you. They're going to score points. Lamar is a great player. He's going to make plays, so you've got to take advantage of all your red zone opportunities and that was my mistake."

One play.

"We're not finishing plays when we need to," Hilton said. "Defensively, we're not getting off the field on third down. We didn't get any turnovers today. It's just one of those games that we weren't able to finish."

And yet, even as Harbaugh high-fived anybody he could find on his sideline when running back Gus Edwards followed up the Andrews play by banging a third-and-three power for the first down, there was a sense Burrow and the Bengals had figured out their offense after a tough six opening quarters with no touchdowns. Yes, there was the pick on the first series, but Burrow went right back down and scored to cut it to 20-17, and then down ten took them for another touchdown. They feel like they can build on scoring 14 points in the last 16 minutes.

"A faster start. A fast start. We need to put our defense in a better position. It's all about situations," said left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., the former Ravens draft pick and Chiefs Super Bowl champ who knew exactly what to expect Sunday. "They play special teams, lift weights, and play defense. That's the Baltimore Ravens way. We've got the weapons to be dominant. You can see them. Frustrated? No. Disappointed? Yes. That's the ups and downs of an NFL season. This team has been there before. There'll be a sense of urgency this week and then hit the ground running."

The interception obscured how smoothly the offense clicked in that second half, coming up with 219 of its 282 yards. With just 304 yards in the first two games, it's the fewest Burrow has thrown for in back-to-back games, but 187 came in the last two quarters and before he limped off the field throwing that four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins with 3:48 left to cut it to 27-24, there was a sense the rhythm had been found.