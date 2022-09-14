Taylor-Made Takes: 'Don't Overreact One Way Or Another'

GH: How do you think Joe played overall?

ZT: I thought he really settled in that game. I think it was rocky for all of us early on. Obviously we put ourselves in a hole there, but I thought he really settled down well, got us some really good plays, found some good completions, made some plays for the scheme when he needed to, had a couple really good scrambles for first down conversions. Those are the types of things we count on with Joe.

GH: I know people are saying it was Burrow's worst game as a pro, but he did go down the field for 129 yards in the last six minutes of regulation and he theoretically won it twice. I don't know what more he could have done in crunch time.

ZT: People just look at the turnovers and make those declarations, but again, there's a lot more that goes into it. Joe's like everybody else, we've just got to continue to find ways to improve.

GH: You said the one interception he probably wanted back is the first one. Why?

ZT: I think Minkah (Fitzpatrick) made a good play. Seeing how it played out, that's one that you can re-work a little bit and get us to the next play. Again, he's being aggressive on a few and then made some really good plays on a couple. That's part of life in football, part of playing quarterback. You've got to learn from that and move on and get on to the next play, which is what Joe did. Joe (got us) a field goal the next drive. We'll continue to learn through every different look that we get.

GH: How did you think the running game looked first time out?

ZT: They (Steelers) are pretty set up front, so it's tough to get some movement. Sometimes you've got to be patient like (running back) Joe (Mixon) was. That's the way it goes sometimes in this division. Of course, you can always subtract the big run out of it and for every team that played a game on Sunday you're getting a lower yards-per-carry. It's however people want to look at it.

GH: Did you see some new wrinkles from the Steelers defense?