Taylor-Made Takes: Bengals QB can, "operate in any way, shape or form."

Taking his team back to Paycor Stadium for the first time in 24 days against the Falcons Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19), head coach Zac Taylor had his weekly chat with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson.

GH: It would seem you're coming off the kind of fourth-quarter win that can start something.

ZT: It certainly didn't hurt. I think our guys always believed we were capable of coming from behind two scores and winning the game. I don't think we did for that reason, but sometimes you need to go on the road and win some of these emotional, tough, always behind type of games just to give yourself a little kick in the butt and get some momentum going for this next one.

It was a big win for us. It felt good. We've got to quickly put that one behind us and not continue to ride the emotional wave that one brought and refocus ourselves and get ready for Atlanta.

GH: As well as the defense had played going into New Orleans, they were talking about needing to make a stop to end a game and they did.

ZT: They've raised the standard so high that they get criticized for things now. They're doing a really good job. They haven't given up a touchdown in the second half all season, which has rarely been done over the last 20-something years. For those guys to step up, and again, finish off those drives late in the game.

The first time they gave the offense the ball back to be able to take the lead, and then the second time that kind of put the nail in the coffin and finished the game for us. That's just what we expected them to do and they rose up to that challenge.

GH: Not a pretty game for defensive stats with 228 rush yards, but it was the ultimate bend-but-don't-break game by a defense now third in NFL red zone defense.