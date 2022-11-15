Taylor-Made Takes: As Bengals' Playoff Push Begins, 'Our Guys Are Ready For Those Fights' 

Before the Bengals start the playoff push Sunday in Pittsburgh (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12), head coach Zac Taylor spoke with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson.

GH: With the last few years of a truncated spring and preseason, we've been hearing so much about a team finding itself early in the season. Heading into the second half of this year, what kind of team do you have?

ZT: I think it's a team that understands what's in front of us. We're going to take a lot of pride in playing in less-than-ideal conditions that most teams deal with, we'll embrace that. We know there are some rugged games ahead, that our guys are ready for those fights. You're going to have to find ways to grind out wins, starting with this Pittsburgh game. I think it's a team that's ready to embrace that, likes that, and feeds off of that. That's what shapes our team right now.

GH: Running back Joe Mixon is coming off a season-high 152 yards. His best months in his five previous seasons have been in November and December, averaging right around 84 yards per game on 4.6 yards per run. Do you get the sense he's poised for another dominant late-season stretch?