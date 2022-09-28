Taylor-Made Takes:  No 'Weakness Of Talent At Any Level' On Defense

GH: In that last drive against the Jets, you used not just a 13 package of three tight ends, but a "big 13" package with tackle Hakeem Adeniji. You seemed to use it more than normal in New York.

ZT: Had we not had that last four-minute drive, it would have been the same amount as we've done before. The double pass was a 'big 13' play. We've carried it every week. I can't tell you how many reps we've gotten, probably a couple against Dallas. Two of them were penalties. One of them was an illegal formation and one of them was a false start. This week, obviously with the circumstances, it called for a three- or four-minute (drive) and that helps with the four-minute package.

GH: Adeniji and tight end Devin Asiasi, in his Bengals debut, seemed to block well in that package.

ZT: I thought both of those guys performed well. Devin got his first opportunity with us, just getting here recently, three weeks ago. I thought he went in there and did a solid job for us.

GH: Every time backup running back Samaje Perine is in there, it seems like something good happens. On Sunday it was catching the first touchdown pass, picking up a blitz on Burrow's 55-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd and carrying it eight times in the last drive.

ZT: He plays a million different roles for us. He takes a lot of pride in his work. He's accountable, we can count on him under any circumstance to fill a role and that's why we have a lot of confidence in him. He's part of our running back core. He rises to the challenge.

GH: You've talked this week about how you are still showing the team some clips from the 2019 loss in Miami, 38-35, in OT to show situations. One of them is how wide receiver Tyler Boyd made the OT possible by knowing the rules.

ZT: That's part of our situational master's clip that we present every Friday. (Assistant wide receivers coach) Brad Kragthorpe and (assistant linebackers coach) Jordan Kovacs present different situations that can come up to the team and you never know what it's going to entail. You don't know if it will happen this week to you or happen late in the season or a totally different season.

I think we had 23 seconds left in the game against the Dolphins a couple years ago, so we ran a play that got us in position to be able to throw into the end zone for the last play. He caught a ball around the 25 and the challenge was he kind of got banged up on the play so I remember Tyler Eifert had to grab him and make sure he was up and facing the other team's end zone, because if you're down there's a ten second runoff and the game's over. So, it's critical your guys understand you cannot be hurt in that situation. TB was able to pick himself up and we spiked it and he got off (the field) on the next play. We probably put in Alex Erickson or somebody in his place and Eifert caught the touchdown to send us into overtime.