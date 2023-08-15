Training Camp Report: Bengals Enjoying Zac's Style Of Grind; Hendrickson Does It All; Scharping Maxing Out At Center

"We ask them to give us your all. It's going to be hot. It's going to be full pads. We're going to hit. Then we're going to take care of you on that third day. I think that's a trade-off those guys like."

A guy like captain Sam Hubbard, the defensive end who has spent five of his six NFL camps under Taylor, likes it. He said he was a good tired Monday. "A hard day for the starters." As Tuesday's off-day beckoned, he was asked how a team can get ready to play 60 minutes in the Sept. 10 opener in Cleveland without ever practicing 60 minutes.

"You're looking at it," Hubbard said. "Playing football. There's no way to replicate it. You play football. Long drives. Drag them out. Even if we get a first down, keep playing because that's where you start to feel it. Those long drives."

Taylor didn't tweak this year's schedule after the offense took 94 snaps in last year's Opening Day loss to the Steelers. The philosophy figures that in even though the starters didn't play last Friday night's preseason opener.

"The weeks fall a little bit differently than the preseason games last year. So there's a couple more days mixed in there, so I like where we're at, what we've got planned today, Wednesday and next week to get those guys ready. I feel like we're in a good spot," Taylor said.

"The guys that didn't play in the game the other day, Joey taxed them pretty good the day of the game, Friday in the weight room, whether it's bikes and ropes and sled pushes and all that stuff. That's part of what we have to incorporate into practice as well. Because whether the guys play in these games or not, it's very limited action. So you want them to be ready for a 95-play game on both sides of the ball like we had against Pittsburgh last year, it can happen. And so that's part of what we've got to factor into our practices, starting today, going to Wednesday, longer drives, making sure these guys feel that so that they are ready in mid-September."

Wilson, who didn't miss a snap with a labrum injury in the 2021 playoffs, knows better than most the long haul of it.

"There'll be practices where there's no huddle and it's not scripted and we'll just go until he decides to call it," Wilson said. "There are move-the-ball periods. There are all sorts of different ways he can insert that where you can play longer plays at a time rather than sets of four, whatever it is. I can't complain. It's why I wanted to be here. You just have to stay proactive to prevent some of those little minor things that become nagging things throughout the whole year. You just have to stay on top of that stuff."

The Bengals did a couple of eight-nine play drives Monday. Brown, drafted by Baltimore and a veteran of Kansas City's Super Bowl, loves it.

"It forces you to be a pro," Brown said. "You have to stay on top of your workouts and your playbook because you're not going to rep everything. In the past, I've done (more) reps, but this allows my body to stay fresh. It allows me to practice with a game mindset. 'Hey man, this is all I'm going to get.' It almost forces you to go harder."

Of course, there is no hard-and-fast answer. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs, like the Bengals, a team being studied, played quarterback Patrick Mahomes for six snaps in Sunday's preseason opener. Even the Bengals vets have varying opinions on the use of preseason snaps. The Bengals, who didn't play any starters last year on either side of the ball, didn't in their opener Friday. But then, their offense didn't have quarterback Joe Burrow, either. Taylor doesn't have him again this preseason, but he says he's mulling playing starters in the remaining two preseason games.

"I think we can go in and be ready (without playing in the preseason)," Wilson said. "But whatever Coach wants us to do is what he wants us to do and we'll do it."