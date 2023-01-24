Zac Taylor On Bengals' Journey Back To AFC Title Game:  'They Know What It Takes' 

GH: You said it best that when these guys 'step on the field, they're ready to attack'. They just seem to be playing with a tremendous amount of confidence.

ZT: They do. That's just because they know how prepared they are. They know what it takes. To follow a routine, get themselves ready for when they walk on the field on Sunday and be at their best. We're still early in that process. We haven't done anything yet so who knows if we're going to be prepared. I trust our guys are going to put in the work but (it's) still Monday. We got a long week's work ahead of us.

GH: How would you describe offensive line coach Frank Pollack and what he did this past week?

ZT: He's just done a great job. He's so consistent and such a tireless worker. To put together a great run-plan and continue to develop these guys and that's not just this week thing, that's a last six months thing to make sure that all the depth is ready when their number is called.

Guys that we're counting on to step up when they get an opportunity, and it just so happened that three guys had the opportunity at once and you're talking about a rookie left guard and a new center. I thought that was awesome how those guys played together, the way they communicated, the job that Frank did getting them ready for this game put them in a really good position.

GH: I think the one thing we often leave out when we talk about an organization and what you need to be a great team is development. There's the draft and free agency but there's also making these guys better from the day they walk in the building.

ZT: Correct. I mean, there's always going to be stories written about guys their rookie year and the expectations of how they met them or didn't meet them, when in reality that books not written for years down the road. We understand that and realize that. Frank's done a great job just staying on these guys and helping them develop and what do you know? They get better, they make the most of their opportunities when they get out there.

GH: It's not like you were bringing up three players from the practice squad who had never played. Hakeem Adeniji, Jackson Carman, and Max Scharping all had previous starting experience.

ZT: These guys have played, they know what the expectations are, they know what it's going to feel like physically and mentally. They stepped up and made the most of their opportunity.

GH: Watching Joe Burrow in Buffalo, did you kind of just take a step back in amazement? He had never played in the snow and he looked like Santa Claus out there.