Taylor-Made Takes: Videos, Victories And A Visit To Tampa Tom

GH: You've talked about that hastily arranged coaches' meeting last Sunday an hour before the Browns game when you found out wide receiver Tee Higgins couldn't play because of a hamstring issue. Was it basically a skeletal staff meeting on the fly?

ZT: Yeah, it was. I had to go deal with the officials and those guys were in there trying to manage some of the stuff now that Tee was out, some stuff that he was at the forefront of. And then that changed even further once we lost T.B. (Tyler Boyd on the second play). A lot of that stuff went out the window. It was a challenge, but that's part of coaching in this league and doing whatever you can to make the necessary adjustments and really not let your players feel that there's a lot of change going on, so when they hear a play they do something they're used to hearing and they don't have to think about it. We can kind of behind the scenes work through all that.

GH: Since you still have to coach the game, is that something offensive coordinator Brian Callahan played a big part in?

ZT: Yeah, that's kind of where it is. I've still got to call the game, I've still got to be involved in the defense as I flip over there. They've got to work some backchannels as well to make sure we've got third down ready, because that was a big part of the plan, using T.B. and Tee on third down. All of a sudden, all of these things that you spent all that time practicing are right out the window. That's really where the biggest adjustments had to be made.

GH: How many guys have you coached that could have done what wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase did as far as lining up in all those different spots?

ZT: Very few. That's being a smart football player and understanding the concepts. I'm sure he likes doing it because he knows it's more opportunities to get the ball. He always rises up to the challenge and he's a great competitor. He kind of sensed it was going to be one of those games where he's going to have to be at his best, and I thought that he was yesterday.

GH: I assume a lot of guys say they can play all three spots, and maybe they can, but Chase was different because he had to do it on the fly, right?

ZT: Right, and its one thing to be able to walk out there and play the spot. But to really be effective at it is a whole different story. He's a great outside receiver and he could be a great slot. If we didn't have T.B., we could use him more there. But we've got a great slot, so we like to utilize T.B. there. He's strong at each position that you could ask him to play.

GH: Do you think anybody but Chase could have played the roles he played?