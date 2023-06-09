Zac Taylor Honored as "Father of the Year"

Zac said he thought a lot about what he wanted to say. "One thing that hits me is what would I want my sons and daughters to say up here 30 years from now about me if they got a chance to stand up here and talk about what fatherhood meant to them. Number one, my dad made me a priority. Number two, I enjoyed spending time with my dad. Number three, I learned how to treat others from my dad, which I think is critical. And number four, I learned how to handle adversity from my dad."