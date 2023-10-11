The Conversation: The Dad Who First Told Ja'Marr Chase He's Always Open

GH: No.

JC: He got that from me. It's been the story of his life since high school. I've been saying that to everybody. Anybody that knows me will tell you I say, Ja'Marr is always open. I don't care how many people they have on him, he's always open. I got it just from watching him play. They always throw the ball up to him, they always have two or three guys on him, and he always catches it. So he was always open. It didn't matter where he was at, he would come down with the ball.

GH: And then he kind of kind of emphasized it and then apologized for his profanity and said he gets his cussing from his mom.

JC: They don't say much, but sometimes if you rub them the wrong way, they'll let you have it. He's a mixture of both of us. He's a good mixture of both.

GH: What does he get from you?

JC: His athleticism and his game savvy.

GH: What does he get from his mother?

JC: Ja'Marr is a quiet, soft-spoken guy. He doesn't say much. He doesn't like the limelight. The rah-rah. He gets all that from his mother. The other side, what you see on the field, that's what he gets from me. What you see off the field is what he gets from his mother. Everything he does on the field, he gets from me.

GH: He's a little reserved off the field. He gets that from his mother?

JC: Yeah, he's not the same guy on the field. When he gets on the field, I'm like, I don't know who this dude is.

GH: He may be quiet off the field, but he's got a great a personality and he gets along well with everybody it seems like. Engaging, gives insightful answers. I've been around here for a few eras and he's the only guy that's ever called me, "Geoff." It's always, 'Hob,' or 'Hobs,' or 'Butch.' I love it. My parents were the only one who ever called me that. Now it's him. He's got a great rapport with the media and that's probably more the extrovert side of you coming out a little bit to go with his mother's reserve.

JC: They don't engage with people that they don't feel comfortable with. If he doesn't feel comfortable with you, he's not going to engage with you. If he engages with you, he's comfortable with you.

GH: He gives an honest interview.

JC: Sometimes he's too honest. If he says something, he's going to back it up. He gets that from me. He's not going to just throw something out there and throw it against the wall and see if it sticks. He's got a plan. If he puts it out there, he's going to back it up.

GH: It would strike me he's becoming more and more comfortable in Cincinnati. Do you think so?