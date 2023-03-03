What They're Saying About Bengals At Combine: 'Burrow Is My No. 1'

PET PEEVE: Greg Cosell, who breaks it down like no other for NFL Films, is on his way to the workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium when he's asked what he thinks the Bengals need this offseason. If Germaine Pratt leaves in free agency, he says they need a linebacker.

"The way they play defense, they need a linebacker opposite (Logan) Wilson," Cosell says. "Even though he plays in certain packages, I don't think (Akeem) Davis-Gaither can fill that role. He's more of an athletic, lighter, almost hybrid safety type. They'd have to find a guy to replace Pratt."

He also thinks an offensive lineman or two would help, but there's no question the skill players are in elite and keep them in contention. Particularly Burrow.

"My pet peeve is everybody says a quarterback has great traits because he can throw it hard and run fast. To me those are not the traits you're looking at to be a great NFL quarterback," Cosell says. "You're looking at more subtle, nuanced traits. To me, Joe Burrow is that kind of guy. Joe Burrow can move, we know on third and seven he can get nine yards.

"But he has more subtle traits. He has unbelievable pocket movement. Moving efficiently in a smaller area. He's really good pre-snap, understanding what he's looking at. He's outstanding in post-snap if there's any change and being able to go beyond and the structure and timing of the play. His ball placement is high level, he sees the field really well. These to me are quarterback traits, not the ability to throw the ball through a wall."

TO THE MAX: Former Steelers tackle Max Starks, Jr., who won two Super Bowl rings in Pittsburgh during his 10-year NFL career that ended 10 years ago, is doing one of his many media gigs. As the Steelers sideline reporter, he is on the Steelers Nation Radio network helping hosts Gerry Dulac and Dale Lolley grill a Bengals reporter.

As the son of the late, great Bengals defensive end Ross Browner who blocked some good ends himself, Starks has a unique view of Bengals edgers Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard as the defensive descendants of Browner, still one of the top sackers in Bengals history even though 61.5 and last came 36 years ago.

"It's one of those things where it's a matchup nightmare. One of them can go off at any moment," Starks says. "Very rarely do you have two tremendous tackles that can take on what those guys can do. And the scheme will also be geared toward their strength game by game.

"Of the two, Hendrickson is definitely the lead dog, but Hubbard is not far behind him. So you have a lot of tremendous talent and because they both can play either side, I think that's what makes both of them dangerous when you think about how you deploy against them. I really like them."

Browner died too young at 67 on the fourth day of 2022 and his son misses that perpetual Ross smile. But his step-mother gave him one of the great gifts that was in his dad's trophy case: The plaque signifying the 1977 Lombardi Trophy he won at Notre Dame, emblematic of the nation's top lineman. The Bengals then drafted him with the eighth pick.

THEY HAVE TO PLAY FOR US: Bengals senior defensive assistant coach Mark Duffner made a bit of a name for himself this past season during the 10-game winning streak. Zac Taylor's post-game speeches were often punctuated by Duffner's distinctive repeat of the team's mantra, "They have to play us."

Duffner, participating in his 27th straight combine, is making his way to the field to watch the defensive line and linebacker drills with his signature energy. He loves being on the field, especially with prospects he will soon Zoom the maximum times allowed.

"It's a good opportunity to see how well they pay attention. How well they listen, how well they follow